Winter is here and we all look forward to walking under the warm winter sun and enjoy all the outdoor activities. In fact, during this season there are the various traditional treat to be enjoyed and can have fun with friends and family. But the only problem during this season is patchy and dry skin. And obviously following the same summer skin care routine won’t help. Thus, ditch all your summer skin care products and try homemade face-packs that will help you to get soft and healthy skin during this season. Here we have listed some face packs which you should definitely apply on your skin to look beautiful during this chilly weather.

Milk cream and honey

Milk cream is one of the best natural moisturizing creams. You can apply milk cream on your skin to make it soft and supple. Honey will clear off the bacteria which are responsible for the growth of acne and pimples on your face. You need to take a clean bowl, then add a tablespoon of milk cream and honey, mix them well. Apply the mixture on your face and skin and leave it for about 15 minutes, Rinse it off with lukewarm water. Pat dry your skin and notice the result. Follow the regime regularly.

Banana and milk

If your skin is dry and patchy due to cold, then hydrate your skin with a combination of milk and banana. But you can replace milk with rosewater if your skin is excessively oily. Milk is a clarifying agent and banana helps in peeling off dead skin. Now you know what to do to bring back the lost glow. Take a bowl, mash one whole banana and add one tablespoon of milk, mix well. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it for 20 minutes. Wash it off with warm water.

Papaya and raw milk

Papaya is loaded with essential nutrients and minerals that make your skin soft and supple. Milk adds moisture to dry and dull skin because it is rich in vitamin E. All you need to do is to cut a half ripe papaya into pieces and add raw milk. Mash the papaya with a fork and make a puree with a coarse texture. Apply the pack on your face and neck. Leave it until it becomes dry. Wash it off with tap water.

Carrot and honey

This face pack helps lighten the patchy and dull skin because carrots contain beta-carotene. And honey acts as a moisturizer for the skin. Carrot face pack will help remove dead skin cells too. You need to take one peeled and pureed carrot, add one tablespoon of honey and mix them well. Now apply this mask on your face, leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with tap water.