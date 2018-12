That cold weather and low humidity during winter, resulting in dry air and tends to take that moisture away from the skin. Without immediate attention, dry skin can cause cracking and bleeding and can spoil your appearance. Indoor heat can also steal the moisture, along with the hot showers or baths. So, to deal with chapping, redness, itching, and keep skin healthy and glowing, and help you to shine like a diva!

You should choose your moisturizer carefully

When it comes to your skin, you should not take it lightly. Chose a proper moisturizer with the help of your dermatologist. You can opt for skin-friendly ingredients.

You should use lukewarm water

You should avoid going for hot water showers. Use lukewarm water for your skin. Was your face gently and you will be able to get a soft and supple skin. Since hot showers will cause dryness and cracked skin. You will also have to moisturize your skin from time to time.

You should protect your skin

You should safeguard your skin before stepping out. You can wear caps, gloves and stole, which can help you to protect from the UV rays of the sun. Don’t forget to use a sunscreen too.

You should avoid over-exfoliation

Exfoliating your skin can help you to eliminate those dead cells in your skin. But you will have to be cautious during winter, as, your skin barrier is already compromised due to weather. Exfoliating can aid in boosting skin regeneration and better product absorption. Also, the exfoliation will depend on your skin type. If you have very dry skin, avoid exfoliating. If you have combination and oily skin, then just go for it, But, you should avoid going overboard. This can be harmful to your skin and can invite problems as well.

You should stay hydrated

You should keep your skin hydrated and healthy. To do so, you should make sure that you drink a lot of water. Try to keep your skin happy.

You should Avoid wearing wet clothes for a longer time

Doing this is a strict no-no. You should see to it that you take off those wet clothes as soon as possible. If you wear wet clothes for a longer time then it can invite infections, itchiness, rashes and so on. So, get rid of it and maintain a good personal hygiene.

You should eat mindfully

Eat a lot of seasonal fruits and veggies. Berries a good source of vitamins and antioxidants and can help you to keep your skin healthy in winter. Consume food items like soups, salads, juices, and milk. Your body will be able to get nutrients and also meet its daily water required to maintain the elasticity of your skin.