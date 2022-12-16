Winter Hair Care Tips: Exclusive From Shahnaz Husain

Take care of your hair this winter with these exclusive tips from Shahnaz Husain

During winter, your hair needs extra care and nourishment to fight the cold, dry weather. Read on.

The hair needs external nourishment. This is more so in winter, when the weather becomes dry and robs the hair of moisture and oils. The application of oils, like pure coconut oil or almond oil, provides nourishment to the hair and softens hair texture. If you apply oil with a light massage, it also helps to stimulate blood circulation to the hair follicles. Massage the scalp gently with oil, using only the finger tips and move the scalp in small circular movements. After washing the hair, avoid rubbing with your towel. Instead, wrap it around the head and allow it to absorb excess water. Avoid ironing the hair if it is dry and brittle. Stop using the hair dryer before the hair is totally dry and allow it to dry naturally.

DEALING WITH DANDRUFF

Dandruff is quite common in winter, due to dryness and flakiness of the scalp. Hot oil therapy is very useful for dandruff and split ends.

Once or twice a week, heat pure coconut oil and apply on the hair and scalp. Apply on ends too.

Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban.

Keep it on for 5 minutes.

Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times.

Leave the oil on overnight.

For dandruff, next morning apply the juice of a lemon on the scalp and wash your hair after 20 minutes.

Avoid using very hot water for washing the hair.

After shampoo, add two tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use as a last rinse.

CONDITION AFTER SHAMPOO

Regular conditioning is extremely important. Hair conditioners and hair serums help to soften the hair and improve its look and texture. They also coat the hair and help to protect it.

After shampoo, apply a creamy conditioner, taking less quantity and massaging it lightly into the hair. Apply on the ends too.

Leave it on for two minutes and rinse off with plain water.

Do not rinse off all the conditioner if the hair is very dry.

You can also apply a 'leave-on' type of conditioner or hair serum. Apply it the same way, but do not rinse off.

HOME REMEDIES FOR HAIR CARE

Taking care of your hair can be easy if you know the right way to do it. Here are a few tips just for you.

To nourish dry hair

Beat an egg with a cup of milk. Rub the mixture into the scalp and leave it for five minutes. Afterwards just rinse it with water. Do this twice a week.

For split ends and dry, brittle hair

Take one tablespoons sesame seed (til) oil, one teaspoon pure glycerin and one egg yolk. Mix together and apply on the hair. Apply on ends too. For longer hair, take more oil. Wearing a plastic shower cap will help. Wash your hair after half an hour.

You may like to read

To improve hair texture and colour

Mix one teaspoon castor oil with one tablespoon pure coconut oil. Heat and apply on the hair and scalp. Leave on overnight. Castor oil helps to darken hair which has become brown due to sun-damage and other reasons.

A FEW OTHER TIPS

And, now, here are a few other tips that will leave your hair looking silky soft and glossy.

Mix some water with creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.

If you use a hair dryer, hold it at least 10 inches away. Stop using the hair dryer before the hair is totally dry and allow it to dry naturally.

Once or twice a week, apply curd or egg. Leave it on for half an hour, before washing the hair.

When sitting out in the sun, cover the head.

The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)