- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
The hair needs external nourishment. This is more so in winter, when the weather becomes dry and robs the hair of moisture and oils. The application of oils, like pure coconut oil or almond oil, provides nourishment to the hair and softens hair texture. If you apply oil with a light massage, it also helps to stimulate blood circulation to the hair follicles. Massage the scalp gently with oil, using only the finger tips and move the scalp in small circular movements. After washing the hair, avoid rubbing with your towel. Instead, wrap it around the head and allow it to absorb excess water. Avoid ironing the hair if it is dry and brittle. Stop using the hair dryer before the hair is totally dry and allow it to dry naturally.
Dandruff is quite common in winter, due to dryness and flakiness of the scalp. Hot oil therapy is very useful for dandruff and split ends.
Regular conditioning is extremely important. Hair conditioners and hair serums help to soften the hair and improve its look and texture. They also coat the hair and help to protect it.
Taking care of your hair can be easy if you know the right way to do it. Here are a few tips just for you.
Beat an egg with a cup of milk. Rub the mixture into the scalp and leave it for five minutes. Afterwards just rinse it with water. Do this twice a week.
Take one tablespoons sesame seed (til) oil, one teaspoon pure glycerin and one egg yolk. Mix together and apply on the hair. Apply on ends too. For longer hair, take more oil. Wearing a plastic shower cap will help. Wash your hair after half an hour.
Mix one teaspoon castor oil with one tablespoon pure coconut oil. Heat and apply on the hair and scalp. Leave on overnight. Castor oil helps to darken hair which has become brown due to sun-damage and other reasons.
And, now, here are a few other tips that will leave your hair looking silky soft and glossy.
The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)
Follow us on