Winter Care For Dry, Flaky, Skin: The Right Care Can Make All The Difference

Dry skin needs daily nourishment with the application of rich creams to prevent flakes and rough patches.

The secret of a good skin, without flakes, lies in the right kind of winter care. Beauty icon Shahnaz Husain shares some tips.

The skin loses moisture to the atmosphere. This is more so in winter. Dry skins become drier and the loss of moisture must be replenished. Habitual lack of moisture can lead to lines, wrinkles, flaking and redness on the skin. In winter, it becomes necessary to adjust the daily skin-care routine, to prevent flaking of the skin and other problems.

If the skin is very dry, avoid soap.

A cleansing cream or gel containing aloe vera should be used. Aloe Vera is a powerful moisturizer and also an antioxidant.

Use a rich moisturising cream, instead of a lotion.

Apply sunscreen with high SPF of 40 before going out in the sun.

Keep the skin moisturized at all times and use a moisturizer under make-up.

The removal of creams should be done with moist cotton wool.

Importance of moisturiser

It is important to know that the skin absorbs moisture in the form of an emulsion of oil and water. It cannot absorb water or oil by itself. Therefore, the only way of dealing with the problem is to apply moisturizers daily, to replenish the loss of moisture and keep the skin soft and moist. Dry skins also need daily nourishment with the application of rich creams, so that the skin receives emollients and is able to hold moisture. The skin also needs to be protected from further moisture loss. This can be done with the use of sunscreens and moisturizers.

Nourish dry skin with a rich cream

Dry skins also need daily nourishment with the application of rich creams to prevent flakes and rough patches. Nourishing is an important aspect of care for dry skins. So, every night, after cleansing your skin, use a nourishing / night cream. Look for a nourishing cream, containing ingredients like wheatgerm oil, carrot seed, almond, etc., as they are rich in Vitamins A and E.

Don't neglect cleansing

This is very important. Do this every night. Never, ever neglect this.

First cleanse the skin. Then apply the night cream on the face and spread it lightly on the face.

Take a little water and massage the cream on the skin.

Use circular motions, with slightly upward strokes.

Avoid pulling or stretching the skin.

Massage for 3 to 4 minutes and then remove all cream with moist cotton wool.

Do not massage around the eyes.

The night time routine is important, as all the pollutants and make-up should be removed from the skin. The skin should be nourished and clean. When we sleep, all the repair and restoration work of the body can go on efficiently.

Pamper the skin around your eyes

The area around eyes is vulnerable to early lines and wrinkles. The skin in this area is very thin and delicate.

After a light massage, apply an outer-eye cream around the eyes.

Wipe it off after 10 minutes, with moist cotton wool.

Do not leave cream on around the eyes when you sleep, as it can lead to puffiness.

Area around your lips need care too

The skin on the lips is also very thin and lacks sebaceous (oil producing) glands. That is why it can become dry and chapped easily. Remove lipstick from the lips every night, using a cleansing gel. Some lipsticks actually have a drying effect on the skin. After cleansing, apply pure almond oil on the lips and leave it on all night. This would help to soften the skin. In fact, lip balms are also very helpful in healing the skin on the lips, preventing chapped lips and keeping them soft and smooth. As a home remedy, one can apply cream of milk. Daily care is very important.

The secret of a good skin, without flakes, lies in the right kind of winter care according to the individual needs of dry skin.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)