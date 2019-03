Winter is almost here. Very soon there will be that taut feeling in your skin. The humidity in the air will become less. The skin will lose moisture. the problem is even more when you have dry skin. To replenish this lost moisture from dry skin, you should start following a few tips. Lack of moisture can lead to excessive dryness, flaking, rough and red skin, etc. Here are some winter beauty tips by Shahnaz Husain that will keep your skin looking healthy and beautiful.

Cleansing: If the skin is a normal to dry type, wash morning and night with a cleansing cream or gel. At night, cleansing is even more important, in order to remove makeup and other pollutants. Make-up cosmetics also cause dryness. Massage the cleanser lightly into the skin and remove it with moist cotton wool. Using moist cotton wool helps to prevent further dryness, as it does not absorb any more moisture from the skin. Read: Utne/ubtan face scrubs that made my skin glow.

Toning: After cleansing in the morning, tone the skin, using a rose-based skin tonic or even rose water. Using cotton wool, wipe the skin and then pat it. Toning removes the last stages of the cleanser and also stimulates circulation.

Using sunscreen: During the day, use a sunscreen, before going out in the sun. Sun exposure can also cause loss of moisture. Most sunscreens have built-in moisturizers and are available in cream and liquid form. For extreme dryness, use a cream.

Moisturising: A liquid moisturiser should be used before applying foundation. Whenever the skin feels dry, apply a liquid moisturiser. Read: Fresh fruit face masks for all your skin problems.

Using night cream: The skin should also be nourished with a good night cream. Nourishing helps to lubricate the skin and keep it soft. It also helps the skin to hold moisture better. After cleansing, apply the nourishing cream and massage it on the skin, with upward outward movements, for 3 to 4 minutes. Then wipe off all cream with moist cotton wool. Apply an outer-eye cream around the eyes and wipe it off after 10 minutes, with moist cotton wool.