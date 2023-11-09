Why Your Beauty Routine Should Start With Probiotics?

Your gut and your skin will thank you with a radiant, healthy glow.

As the understanding of the gut-skin connection continues to evolve, it's becoming clear that achieving beautiful, healthy skin involves more than just topical treatments.

You must have heard how yogurt is your gut's best friend and consuming yogurt can prevent gut problems. But what if we say that this trick is useful for your skin too? Microbiome-focused skincare has garnered attention around the world and many brands have promoted microbiome-friendly skincare to nourish the skin. The human microbiome consists of multiple microorganisms that coexist with the body. Similarly, the skin has its microbiome that serves as a barrier against pathogens and regulates skin inflammation. Probiotics are often linked with gut health but they can be equally beneficial for your skin. Microbiome skincare products with prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics aim to restore a balanced microbiome.

Probiotics In Skincare

Probiotics are live bacteria that support healthy bacteria on the skin. Evidence suggests that probiotics in pill and topical form can prevent and treat skin conditions like eczema, acne, and UV-induced skin damage. Live probiotics are good microorganisms that help maintain a healthy gut flora. Skin health depends on a healthy gut microbiota, which may be fostered by eating fermented foods or taking probiotic supplements. Probiotics have demonstrated potential in mitigating the severity of two prevalent skin conditions: eczema and atopic dermatitis. These disorders frequently have underlying links to inflammation and gastrointestinal health. The gut microbiota can also affect acne, a common skin condition. Clearer skin is a result of probiotics' ability to control sebum production and lessen irritation. Probiotics help maintain the skin's protective layer. They promote the synthesis of ceramides, which are organic lipids that support good skin and moisture retention. Maintaining a young complexion and avoiding dryness requires a robust skin barrier. Certain probiotics could guard against skin damage brought on by UV radiation. Free radicals are produced when exposed to UV light, which damages skin cells. Probiotics can lessen the chance of developing skin cancer by battling these free radicals. Studies suggest that certain skin conditions are influenced by the gut microbiome. For example, the gut-skin axis may play a role in acne and rosacea. Probiotics can help mitigate these conditions through their impact on gut health.

Prebiotics: Fertilizing Good Bacteria

Prebiotics are substances that promote and nourish good bacteria, thereby improving the health of the skin. Prebiotics can promote the skin's barrier function and assist in maintaining a pH balance on the skin. Prebiotics are crucial for getting glowing skin in addition to probiotics. Prebiotics are indigestible substances that feed good bacteria in your stomach, promoting gut health in general and subtly improving skin health. Beneficial bacteria create byproducts known as postbiotics. Among them are short-chain fatty acids and antimicrobial peptides, which improve immunity and skin health. Together, probiotics and prebiotics can effectively enhance the skin's microbiota.

Beneficial Live Probiotic Extracts

Specific live probiotic extracts offer various benefits for skin health, such as reducing sensitivity and inflammation. While less studied, prebiotic products in skincare likely offer benefits to the skin's microbiome. Ingredients like plant sugars, amino acids, calcium, magnesium, and sulfur have prebiotic effects. Postbiotic ingredients to look for include peptides and fatty acids.

