Why Skincare Routines Are Important For Your Baby? Expert Answers All Your Queries

Dr. Piotrowski, Medical Doctor, Head of Medical of Galderma at Consumer Business Unit explains the importance of your baby's skincare routine. Read on to know everything.

Imagine for a moment you are a newborn baby. You can't tell morning from the night. Every day is different and full of exciting but unfamiliar experiences. "Developing routines can help your little one finds their way in the world and make sense of the unfamiliar", explains, Dr Piotrowski, Medical Doctor, Head of Medical of Galderma at Consumer Business Unit. "They help establish your baby's circadian rhythm their inborn biological clock that helps them tell night from day. Plus, routines help your baby feel safe and secure in their environment and influence their social, emotional, and cognitive development." Morning and evenings are the perfect opportunities to establish a routine.

Starting The Day, The Right Way

Beginning the day with a gentle wake-up routine is the perfect way to get your day off to a great start. As your baby gets up in the morning, it's time to wash their sleepiness gently away. Use a gentle baby face wash. Patting your baby dry is the ideal time for cuddles and play, strengthening the bond between you and helping your baby engage with you. With a busy day ahead, it's essential to ensure your baby's skin is hydrated and protected by using a good quality baby face lotion or cream.

Preparing For Bedtime

Establishing a soothing night-time routine helps ensure both you and your baby get a good night's sleep. It is the perfect opportunity for a soothing baby massage. The comfort of your touch while using a gentle face massaging oil, can keep babies' delicate skin hydrated overnight. As you stroke your baby's skin, you stimulate their central nervous system. In turn, your baby's brain produces more serotonin (the feel-good hormone) and less cortisol which is linked to stress.

The result is your baby's heart rate and breathing slow as they become more relaxed. Having the certainty of various routines in their lives makes babies more confident as they begin to understand the world around them. Combining these with skincare helps you bond with your baby while protecting their skin and maintaining its moisture.