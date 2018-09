There are people who do not like to have radishes. But they should know that radishes are not only good for health, they are also good for our skin and hair. Radishes rich in vitamins that help to cure various skin conditions. They are also rich in antioxidants and contain antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. Radish helps to detoxify our body. Thus, read on to know how radish is beneficial for your skin and hair.

Hydrates skin

As they have a high water content, radishes help to hydrate your skin. Moreover, keeping your body hydrated all the time radishes also help in preventing dry and flaky skin. To keep yourself hydrated one should consume radish juice on a daily basis.

Prevents skin disorder

Radishes contain antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, vitamin C which helps to treat various skin conditions like acne and pimples. Regularly applying freshly extracted radish juice to the affected area can definitely solve the problem.

Gives you clear and glowing skin

Radish gives you a clear skin as it is high in fibre content which helps to remove all toxins from your skin and body. Include radish into your diet or else consume a glass of radish juice regularly.

Even one can simply make a radish-based face mask at home. Mix radishes, a few drops of bergamot oil, honey and fresh yoghurt to get soft and glowing skin instantly.

Treats freckles and blemishes

Radish can cure freckles and blemishes. One just needs to apply freshly extracted radish juice on the affected area daily.

Fights hair fall

The juice extracted from black radish stimulates hair growth when applied topically. Radish promotes hair growth and also strengthen your hair, it basically works on the roots of your hair.

Gives you shiny and soft hair

Radish juice provides shine to the hair. It also helps to maintain soft and healthy hair because it contains a high amount of iron. Apply radish juice to your hair and leave it on for an hour or so. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.