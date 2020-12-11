The past decade has seen a surge in the use of natural products for skin and hair. Among the extensive range of organic cosmetic products available the latest to get the limelight is wheat germ oil. We all know that wheat is a healthy ingredient that offers a multitude of benefits but turns out it is great for your skin and hair as well. What Is Wheat Germ? Wheat germ is one of the three different parts of wheat kernel which contains fibre complex carbohydrates vitamins minerals and fatty acids. It is also rich in vitamin E which is an essential