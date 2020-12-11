If you are looking for ways to fix your skin and hair problems, try including wheat germ oil in your regime.

The past decade has seen a surge in the use of natural products for skin and hair. Among the extensive range of organic cosmetic products available, the latest to get the limelight is wheat germ oil. We all know that wheat is a healthy ingredient that offers a multitude of benefits, but turns out it is great for your skin and hair as well.

What Is Wheat Germ?

Wheat germ is one of the three different parts of wheat kernel, which contains fibre, complex carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. It is also rich in vitamin E, which is an essential nutrient that contains antioxidants. Wheat germ oil is extracted from the kernel of wheat grains.

Wheat Germ Oil For Skin

From dryness to signs of ageing, wheat germ oil can do wonders for your skin. The antioxidants in this wonder ingredient helps nourish the skin and protect it from damage caused by free radicals.

It acts like a natural moisturizer that locks in the moisture of the skin and gets rid of the excess sebum, which leads to problems like acne, pimples, dark spots and more. For the unversed, sebum is the oily liquid made from your sebaceous glands, present in your skin. The purpose of sebum is keeping your skin lubricated. But when mixed with some products, it can clog your pores. But the use of wheat germ oil stops the sebum from clogging the pores.

The high vitamin E content also helps in collagen production that repairs the skin and slows down the sign of ageing. It will also even out your skin tone.

To reap all its benefits, you can mix a few drops of the oil to your face mask or creams. You can also apply the oil directly to your skin and gently massage it.

Wheat Germ Oil For Hair

Vitamin E and other antimicrobial agents in wheat germ help your hair grow by reducing oxidative stress and free radicals that cause the hair to fall.

If your hair has lost its natural shine due to over-styling or environmental factors, wheat germ oil can help. It will help replenish the lost shine.

This oil also contains linoleic acid, which nourishes your hair. It stimulates hair growth, helps you get rid of scalp conditions, and control water loss in your hair. It can help you combat hair loss and dandruff as well. You can include it in your hair oil to reverse hair damage.

Other Benefits

The benefits of this wonder oil go beyond just your hair and skin. The presence of antioxidants in wheat germ oil helps fight against free radical damage and protects you from heart diseases and certain cancers. It is also touted as an effective remedy to relieve stress. However, more research is required to confirm the benefits of wheat germ oil for your health.

Wheat germ oil offers a multitude of benefits for the skin and hair. Plus, it can be easily included in your skincare and haircare regime. But in case you suffer from a serious skin problem, you must consult a professional to know about the use of this oil and if it is safe for you to use it.