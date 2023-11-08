What Is Spiritual Sunbathing And How Is It Done?

Spiritual sunbathing requires you to be one with nature. (Photo: Pixabay)

"It deepens one's connection with nature and the universe," said a yoga expert, adding that it also increases our "gut instinct and psychic power".

Sunbathing refers to the leisurely activity of sitting or lying down in the sun and taking in its heat so as to tan the skin a little, and absorb vitamin D. But what is spiritual sunbathing? As the name suggests, it is a slightly different form of sunbathing that is more rooted in nature. So, your agenda would probably be to get more from nature than just relaxation and tanning. With winter already here, know the benefits of spiritual sunbathing, and find out how you can utilise it for your overall health and well-being.

Explaining what spiritual sunbathing really is and how it is practised, Sweety Bhatt, a yoga fiend and nutritionist said in a video posted on Instagram that when we make skin to earth contact, we absorb the natural energies of the earth. "It deepens one's connection with nature and the universe," she said, adding that it also increases our "gut instinct and psychic power".

How is spiritual sunbathing done?

According to the expert, in order to do spiritual sunbathing, you need to keep in mind the following 10 things:

1. Pick the right time. It could be either early morning or early evening. Make sure to avoid harsh sunlight.

2. Find a serene spot like the garden, park or your terrace.

3. Set intentions for the practice.

4. Do mindful breathing. Take in deep conscious breaths -- inhaling positivity and exhaling tension.

5. Be present. Close your eyes and feel the warmth of the sun.

6. Stand or sit on earth to enhance grounding.

7. Engage in quiet meditation, and reflect.

8. Make positive affirmations and speak inside your mind.

9. Once finished, express your gratitude for this practice.

10. Stay hydrated, drink water once the entire process is over.

Bhatt also shared a parting mantra, stating that the practice must be done for 15 to 20 minutes every day, and repeated with:

"May the light of the sun illuminate my heart, so my heart may illuminate the world."

Would you like to try this?