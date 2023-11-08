What Is Spiritual Sunbathing And How Is It Done?

Sunbathing refers to the leisurely activity of sitting or lying down in the sun and taking in its heat so as to tan the skin a little, and absorb vitamin D. But what is spiritual sunbathing? As the name suggests, it is a slightly different form of sunbathing that is more rooted in nature. So, your agenda would probably be to get more from nature than just relaxation and tanning. With winter already here, know the benefits of spiritual sunbathing, and find out how you can utilise it for your overall health and well-being.
Explaining what spiritual sunbathing really is and how it is practised, Sweety Bhatt, a yoga fiend and nutritionist said in a video posted on Instagram that when we make skin to earth contact, we absorb the natural energies of the earth. "It deepens one's connection with nature and the universe," she said, adding that it also increases our "gut instinct and psychic power".