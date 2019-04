Surgical hair transplant has always been in vogue. Not only for those who have lost their hair because of untimely hair fall, but also for those who are interested in acquiring an attractive mane or want to alter their hairline completely. It is a procedure where the surgeon removes hair from one side of the head to add to the bald area of the head. It is usually done by taking hair from the back or side of the head to fill up top or front portion of the head. Typically performed under medical supervision under local anaesthesia, Dr Madhuri Agarwal, founder and medical director of Yavana Aesthetics Clinic says while one can choose from a limited range of certified hair transplant procedures, one should also have realistic expectations before getting the surgery done.

How to choose the right hair transplant procedure? There are not too many options for hair transplant procedures. The surgeon doing the procedure generally decides the right hair transplant procedure. So rather than the type of procedure, it is more essential to look at the qualification of hair transplant doctor and select the right doctor. Ideally, only dermatologist and plastic surgeons are qualified and certified to do hair transplant procedures. Do not opt for centres where technicians or therapists or other medical attendants do hair transplant. Currently, one of the most popular and patient-friendly hair transplant procedure is Follicular Unit Extraction or F.U.E., which is generally performed by 'No Root Touch' technique.

How exactly is the procedure done? The ‘No Root Touch’ hair transplant procedure usually takes a whole day and is a comfortable patient-friendly procedure. Before the procedure, there will be multiple consultations with the patient.

Anesthesia – This is done with local sedative and anaesthesia only in the areas that need to be treated. The anaesthesia is delivered so that the scalp is numb and the patient does not feel the discomfort or pricking during the extraction and transplant procedure. The patient goes back home immediately after the session is done.

– This is done with local sedative and anaesthesia only in the areas that need to be treated. The anaesthesia is delivered so that the scalp is numb and the patient does not feel the discomfort or pricking during the extraction and transplant procedure. The patient goes back home immediately after the session is done. Extraction of grafts – The follicle unit is removed by the doctor depending on the number of follicular units required in the individual patient. It is removed by using sharp micro punches one at a time with care and precision. After separating the selected follicle from the surrounding hair, it is extracted by the doctor using the forceps without disturbing or touching the viable root of the follicle. The micro spot or hole caused after the removal of extracted hair heals by itself in the following week due to the body’s natural healing response and becomes practically invisible at the end of 10-15 days.

– The follicle unit is removed by the doctor depending on the number of follicular units required in the individual patient. It is removed by using sharp micro punches one at a time with care and precision. After separating the selected follicle from the surrounding hair, it is extracted by the doctor using the forceps without disturbing or touching the viable root of the follicle. The micro spot or hole caused after the removal of extracted hair heals by itself in the following week due to the body’s natural healing response and becomes practically invisible at the end of 10-15 days. Implantation of grafts- This is a fine, artistic visionary job as the recipient site has to be selected with care that the transplanted hair looks natural. In ‘No Root Touch’, the recipient site is created by making slits according to the orientation of the natural existing hair so the transplanted hair blends in well. Then the extracted grafts are placed in these slits. The placement of grafts is done with precision to ensure appropriate desired results. The slits heal rapidly with time and there is no evidence of them in few days after ‘No Root Touch’ Finally the donor area is bandaged and the dressing is removed on the 3rd day after the procedure. A detailed post transplant care list is given.

How many sittings does the surgical hair restoration take? Ideally, in one sitting 1500-2000 hair follicle units are transplanted in an individual. 1-3 sittings may be required for complete hair coverage.

What is the procedures' recuperation time? You need about 3-7 days to recuperate. Most of the patients resume work by the 5-7th day. You can start working from home from the next day itself.

What should one expect after a surgery? Swelling may occur (especially after your first transplant), usually on the forehead and usually around day 2-4 following surgery. This usually resolves completely in 2-3 days. The patient is advised to sleep in a semi-reclining position for 2-3 day after surgery. Few patients may experience minor symptoms, like itching, decreased sensation (mostly on the top of the head). Even though these problems occur rarely, they do resolve quickly.

What are the estimated costs of this treatment? Also, are there any recurring costs? The cost of treatment is variable as it depends on the number of follicle grafts done in a patient. The hair transplant procedure does not have any recurring cost as it is a one-time treatment with long term results.

Who is the right target audience for this treatment? The right audience for FUE is listed below:

Ideally patients with age 30 years and above are excellent candidates for hair transplant. Between 25 to 30 years, the doctor will decide on an individual basis whether it can be done or not.

Individuals with inadequate response to medication.

There has to be sufficient donor area in the individual and average hair calibre of the donor graft. This can be decided by the treating doctor.

Individuals looking for frontal hair loss or hair line recreation.

Individuals with temporal hair loss or complete hair loss on the top and crown area.

FUE is also done for correcting a poorly transplanted area from the past transplants.

Body FUE hair transplant is also done in areas like beard, moustache, eyelash, eyebrow etc if the growth is sparse and affecting the cosmetic appearance.

Who is not a good candidate for this treatment? Individuals with large bald areas with very small poor donor area are not good candidates for FUE. Again individuals with unrealistic expectations of the results are not eligible for this treatment. It is important to note that FUE or any form of hair transplant is also not done in individuals with excessive scarring tendency.

Right age of getting this treatment done? Anyone above 18 years can opt for ‘No Root Touch’ hair transplant. However, the recommended age is in individuals who are 30 or above.

Advantages of this treatment:

It is a scarless, sutureless surgery. Hence there is no visible linear line scar after ‘No Root Touch’ unlike other hair transplant methods. It is a minimally invasive hair transplant procedure. There are other non-surgical hair growth treatments such as PRP, however, their results are different and not comparable to hair transplant.

There is less discomfort and faster healing in ‘No Root Touch’.

Another advantage is it is possible to take hair from other body areas like chest and beard in case the scalp donor area is poor.

Disadvantages of this treatment:

It is a time-consuming and expensive procedure.

It requires scalp trimming for larger harvesting.

Multiple balding areas cannot be treated in a single sitting so it requires multiple sittings.

