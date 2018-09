Charcoal and soap are a unique combination. However, in many new skin care products charcoal is the main ingredient and provides amazing benefits. For over thousands of years, charcoal has been into medicinal use. To clean wounds the ancient Egyptians used it as a poultice. The Hindus used it for filtration of water. Nowadays, processes forms of activated charcoal are used as an antidote for poison as well as in water filters. Across the world, in natural soaps and cleansers, processed charcoal is included as an important ingredient. Recently, activated charcoal has gained a lot of popularity. Thus, here we have mentioned a few benefits of charcoal soap.

Treats oily skin

Charcoal soap is best for treating oily skin, it gives you an oil-free look. Charcoal soap absorbs the excess oil and helps to remove dirt from the skin. Moreover, it also removes unwanted oil from the face effectively.

Suits all skin type

While using any skin care product skin suitability is a major concern. However, charcoal soap is suitable for every skin type. Charcoal soap moisturizes and nourishes the dry skin, also extracts the excessive oil from the oily skin. Moreover, it is also suitable for the sensitive skin type. Charcoal soap treats skin allergies and redness on the face.

Provides flawless skin

It has the amazing ability to control facial oil. Charcoal soap removes away the impurities that build up in the pores. It also removes dead cells, thus providing flawless skin.

Treats acne

For treating acne activated charcoal soap is known to be highly beneficial. Charcoal soap removes toxins and skin impurities, which helps in the treatment of acne. It also clears facial marks which occurs due to acne.

Reduces pore size

Charcoal soap is the ultimate solution for reducing pore size. It treats clogged pores and reduces their size, also extracts the dirt and grime.

Makes skin firmer

When the skin starts getting loose it indicates the initiation of old age. Taking essential steps at the earliest is important. Charcoal can make the skin firmer and tighter quickly.

Clears blemish

For a blemish-free skin, daily use of charcoal soap can provide amazing results. It exfoliates the skin, removes impurities and toxins from the skin.