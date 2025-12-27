Wet Vs Dry Hair: When Is The Perfect Time To Apply Hair Serum?

Adding hair serum to your daily hair care routine can have several benefits for shiny and healthy locks. Check out these five benefits of using hair serum correctly:

Hair serum is a liquid based treatment that is typically formulated by using silicon that provides a proactive layer over the hair fibre for assisting frizzy hair. Many people use hair serum for eating, shine to dull hair, reduce frizz and also prevent heat damage after using straighteners to smooth out the hair. There are plenty of hair serum products available in the market but knowing which serum works best for your hair type is crucial to reap its full benefits.

When Is The Perfect Time To Apply Hair Serum?

Medical News Today claims that most hair serum contains silicon and active agents for nourishing the hair, which include jojoba oil, sunflower oil, onion oil, moringa oil, rose water, sweet almond oil, virgin coconut oil, etc. While there is an ongoing debate on whether to apply hair serum on wet or dry hair, professionals often use or recommend using hair serum after you wash your hair to take its full advantage.

Benefits Of Hair Serum

Hair serum has the ability to revive dry and dull-looking hair by adding moisture to each hair strand.

Haircare professionals claim that most hair serums contain silicon, which forms a protective coating around your hair cuticles. This means that serums can seal hair and keep weak and damaged hair hydrated and moisturised by applying them after hair wash.

Applying his serum can also reduce knots and tangles as the serum enables your hair to become smoother and silkier.

Hair serum also protects your hair from pollutants, photodamage, heat damage, and dust.

It can also enhance your natural look by improving the natural structure and texture of the hair.

The Correct Way To Use Hair Serum

Having the knowledge about certain things is crucial to reap the benefits and even in the case of your hair serum, it is equally important. Here's a full list of Dos and Don'ts and how to apply serum correctly for healthy hair:

Apply hair serum after a proper hair wash, followed by a towel dry. Using hair care products, especially serum on unwashed hair, can defeat their purpose and make your hair look oily and weighed down.

Never overapply hair serums, as they can make your hair go flat and greasy.

Some serums are thick in consistency, which can make them hard to apply. Ensure to warm up before applying to the hair by rubbing it on your palm for a few seconds.

Never apply hair serum to the roots, as they can weigh down the hair. Scalps are naturally oily and moisturised, so apply hair serum only from the ends to the midshafts.

Understanding the type of hair is important before choosing any hair care products. This rule applies while choosing the correct hair serum. Check ingredients to make sure that the serum will provide the adequate results that your hair requires.

Hair serums are leave-in products that you must wear after applying. Therefore, avoid washing or rinsing off after application.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.