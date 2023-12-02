Wedding Season Skincare: Get Rid Of Frown Lines By Doing This

What do you do for fine lines on your face? (Photo: Freepik)

You need to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised at all times. Once you have cleaned your face, start with the massages.

Your outfit is ready, the makeup is looking neat, your hairdo is amazing, but then you notice pesky frown lines near your eyebrows. It makes you look perpetually annoyed or worried. But you are neither. You just want to quickly get rid of the lines. Is there a way? There are many things you can do. To begin with, you have to consciously change your habit of constantly frowning. For instance, some people assume a hard expression when they are deep in thought, or engaged in important office work. Whenever you catch yourself frowning, relax your eyebrows.

Other than that, just like many other face yoga exercises, there are specific things you can do to magically erase these lines. On Instagram, certified face yoga and yoga coach Sumedha demonstrated some easy massages that do not require any paraphernalia. You simply need your fingers to flatten these lines.

Frown lines reduction with face yoga

According to the expert, you need to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised at all times, otherwise it can become dry and age prematurely. Once you have cleaned your face and applied a moisturiser or a face oil, start with the massages. As shown by the expert in the video, pinch the skin between the eyebrows and one that runs between the bridge of the nose and the forehead. Do it a few times and gently stretch it, so that the frown lines disappear.

Next, using your fingers, make criss-cross motions as shown in the video. Start near the nose and extend it obliquely. Using the fingers of the other hand, do the same on the other side. "Try to keep your facial muscles relaxed to delay the signs of aging," said the expert, adding that consistency is the key, so these massages have to be done regularly.

Would you like to try it?