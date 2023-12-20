Transform Your Skin With Holistic Self-Care This Winter

It is time to elevate your beauty ritual by switching to nourishing treatments.

The never-ending winter wedding season calls for better self-care rituals and skin prep Self-care rituals are an essential ingredient to good health and help bring peace to mind, body, and soul. Pampering your skin is the best way to self-indulge and show yourself that you care. Both the mind and the skin need extra TLC to gear up for the busy days and this is the right time to do so. Giving time to skincare makes you feel good about yourself and elevates your mood and hence the mind becomes happy and energetic. It is not just about applying some products on the skin; it is about showing some intrinsic concern too. Holistic skin treatments are what you need for ultimate self-care. Create some sacred space in your daily routines just for your skin. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinicshas shared her inputs related to opting a better skincare rituals. You should make these holistic treatments a part of your daily skin routine to nourish the mind, body, and spirit.

Physical Exercise

Exercise is the best treatment ever for the mind and the body. usually exercise plans go out of the window as the festive season arrives but this year resolved to not let this happen. Even if you cannot do your usual workout, try to add some fun activities to your routine such as family sports, cycling for shopping, walking the talk, etc. Exercise elevates the happiness hormones and sweating gets rid of excess water and toxins. Indulge in steam or sauna every once in a while.

Raise Your Beauty Ritual

Don't try to use too many products at once on the skin, the focus should be on you and maximum benefits to you. To get party-ready glowing skin, it is time to elevate your beauty ritual by switching to nourishing treatments:

Stay hydrated: This is important for the skin. Hydration from inside and outside both. Drink at least 5-8 glasses of water every day. Lack of hydration can make the skin look dull and take its toll. For locking in the hydration or moisture in the skin use a good skin cream that does not clog the pores but still protects the skin. Hydrating mists, serums, lotions, creams, and overnight masks are a good idea to include in your routine.

Cleansing: Before cleansing prep your skin by placing a wet cloth (dipped in slightly warm water) on it. Let it rest for a minute. Now use a cleansing oil and wipe your face to remove makeup, and clear up clogged pores. You can also use a foam or gel cleanser to wash your face.

Toning: Pat dry the face and apply a toner to close the pores and plump the skin. In the morning routine use a hyaluronic acid or vitamin C toners or even routine can be AHas or BHAS.

Serum: This is the third and most important step. If you are layering the serums then start with water-based ones first, then emulsions serums, and then oil serums.

Moisturizer: Apply the moisturizer after the serum is absorbed by the skin. Choose one that is rich in Vitamin E, antioxidants, vitamin C, etc. to protect the skin from free radicals and keep it hydrated.

Apply SPF liberally: This is a very important part of the morning routine. Apply good sunscreen (30 or more SPF) for about 20 minutes before stepping out of the house during the daytime. You can also use a blue light protection sunscreen when inside the house.

Apart from the above routine, do not forget to use the exfoliator once or twice a week after cleansing the skin. facemasks can also be used once a week or more depending on how your skin feels. Other things to pamper your skin

Book yourself a spa day for head-to-toe relaxation and rejuvenation. It will include a facial and nourishing skin treatment.

Ask for a Medi facial. Talk to your dermatologist for a Medi Facials. These are skin-specific facials done only by dermatologists to treat your specific skin concern. Medi-facials are cosmetic skin treatments and are completely safe for every skin type.

Chemical Peels and Microdermabrasion remove the dead skin cells layer and as the skin heals the new skin is healthier, radiant, and youthful.

Laser skin resurfacing: Laser treatments can help reduce the appearance of scars, blemishes, age spots, pigmentation, and even fine lines and wrinkles.

Practice Meditation

Many researches have proven the effectiveness of meditation for the body, mind, and soul. Take out a minimum of five days to sit in a quiet place and meditate. Turn off your phone during this time and tune out the worries.

Eat right

Right food is important for wellbeing. More important eat the right food in the right quantity and at the right time. As the winter sets in add soups and fresh green vegetables to your diet. Avoid heavy, sour, salty, and oily food. Include meat, squashes, and nuts in your routine. Choose local fruits and vegetables because they also help your body tune with nature around you. Talk to your dermatologist if you have a specific skin concern. They will be able to advise you correctly about skin regimens and procedures that can help you.