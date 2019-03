You may have heard your friends raving about the beauty benefits of witch hazel. It is a plant where the leaves, bark and twigs are used to remove dirt and grime from the skin and soothe irritation. We zeroed in on some of its beauty benefits from cosmetologist Dr Nandita Das.

1. Soothe sunburn: Yes you should never miss using the SPF, but witch hazel has amazing soothing properties and can help ease the sunburn pain and prevent further peeling. Learn about these 11 traditional Indian beauty secrets.

2. Reduce eye bags: The anti-inflammatory properties of witch hazel also help to reduce the eye bags and discoloration under the eyes. Simply dab a cotton ball on a few drops of witch hazel and apply under your eyes.

3. Remove grease: You can use witch hazel as a toner to remove the oil if you have normal to oily skin. You can only add a few drops of witch hazel into cotton and use it to rub your face once you have washed your face with a cleanser. You can also mix witch hazel and lemon juice to prepare a DIY toner.

4. As a makeup remover: Witch hazel is useful in helping you take off your makeup. As a bonus, you will have fewer blackheads and redness than usual. It will also not sting or leave your skin feeling too tight. Give it a try. Here are 7 other herbal alternatives to cosmetics.

5. Prevents razor burns: The plant has anti-inflammatory properties that can prevent razor burns and also the bumps from forming around your hair follicles. So the herb can be a blessing if you want to shave your bikini line.

Tip: Witch hazel can be too drying for dry skin complexions and ideal for normal to oily skin. Still, make sure that you do not go overboard with it as it can strip the protective oils from your skin.

Read this in Hindi.

Image source: Getty Images