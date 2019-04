Not just diabetics, methi seeds can be a perfect home remedy if you experience severe hair fall issues. These seeds not only help you deal with dandruff and hair loss, but also promote hair growth. According to Dr Neha Sanwalka, nutritionist and dietician, ‘Using fenugreek as a part of your diet or applying its paste directly on your scalp makes your hair shiny and black.’ Load up your stock of methi seeds to reap its hair care benefits.

How does it help?

Fenugreek leaves contain protein and nicotinic acid that stimulates hair growth. They also contain a compound called diosgenin that has oestrogen-like properties, which enhances hair growth and rebuilds hair follicles [1]. Massaging the scalp with fenugreek paste improves blood circulation and also regenerates hair follicles. The alkalising properties of methi maintain the pH of the scalp, thereby preventing hair fall and dandruff.

4 ways to use methi for hair

1.Boil a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and soak them in coconut oil overnight. Massage your scalp with this oil every morning to prevent thinning hair and hair fall, says Dr Neha.

2. Soak three tablespoons of methi seeds in a cup of water for six hours. Grind these seeds into a thick paste by adding few drops of water. Mix three tablespoons of soap nut powder (shikakai) in the mixture. Rub this paste on the scalp, leave for 30 minutes and then rinse off with a mild shampoo. Do this once a week to increase hair volume [2].

3. Soak two tablespoons of methi seeds in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and then add two tablespoons of dried methi leaves and a cup of coconut milk and grind it to a paste. Apply to wet hair, leave in for 20 minutes and then rinse off with shampoo for a silky and long hair [2].

4. Add two tablespoons of methi seeds in water overnight and grind it into a fine paste the next morning. Apply it on the scalp and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash your hair with water (or shikakai) to treat dandruff.

