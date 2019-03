If your hair is curly, you know that your hair tends to be dry, frizzy and dull most of the times. But with proper care, you can have good hair day every day! Follow these tips from Nandini Agarwal, beauty expert Marvie Ann Beck Academy to nourish your curls and make it more manageable.

Massage with castor oil

Incorporating castor oil in your beauty routine will nourish your hair and create shine. With its exceptional moisturising and conditioning properties, castor oil leaves a coating on the hair shaft to lock in the much-needed moisture. Here are 10 tried and tested curly hair hacks.

Steps to use:

Massage some castor oil in your hair at least fifteen minutes before you shampoo.

You could also mix a drop of castor oil into your preferred leave-in conditioner and apply it to your hair.

Or you could combine some castor oil, aloe vera gel, and honey and lemon juice. Apply the mixture from the roots to the tips of the hair, leave it for fifteen minutes before washing it with lukewarm water.

Use apple cider vinegar

You should keep apple cider vinegar in your beauty cabinet. Apple cider vinegar has moisturising properties that can help your hair shaft become soft and manageable.

Steps to use:

Mix a quarter cup of apple cider vinegar and quarter cup of water and apply it to your hair. Leave the mixture to settle for 15 minutes and then rinse your hair with lukewarm water. Here are some more ways you can use apple cider vinegar for skin and hair.

Moisturise with aloe vera

Aloe vera can add shine to your hair and make frizzy hair manageable. It has moisturising properties and works even better when used in combination with other ingredients like yoghurt.

Steps to use:

You can make a paste with two tablespoons of coconut oil, four tablespoons of aloe vera gel and three tablespoons of yoghurt. Leave the mixture for half an hour and then rinse with cold water.

Or you could also grind a few hibiscus flowers to make a thin paste and combine it with half a cup of aloe vera gel and one tablespoon of olive oil. Leave it on your hair for 10 minutes and rinse it with a mild shampoo.

Image source: Getty Images