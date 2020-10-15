Collagen is considered as one of the most important protein, which the body needs to keep skin looking young and healthy. Although, our body produces its own collagen that helps our skin to stay firm, as we age, our body produces less of it. This lack of collagen in skin tissues results in the common signs of ageing. Wrinkles, loose skin that has lost its natural elasticity, blemishes, and stiff joints are all signs that the body is producing less collagen. Also Read - Why Vitamin C is so important for skin health?

There are many natural ways to boost collagen levels. One can simply add a different food to their diet, take a supplement, or add a new practice to their daily routine. Let’s take a look at 5 easy ways to boost the collagen level in your skin and make it look healthy and young. Also Read - Strictly follow these early morning habits for glowing skin

Increase your intake of vitamin C

Eating foods rich in vitamin C and amino acids can increase the levels of hyaluronic acid and collagen in the body as both are important for your skin. Eat more of citrus fruits, papaya, strawberries, broccoli and green, leafy vegetables like cilantro and kale leaves. You can also include these ingredients in your smoothies and have it every day for better results. Also Read - 6 bad habits that can give you dark circles

Start your day with a glass full of greens

Cilantro, also known as coriander leaf, is a miracle herb that helps in the production of collagen. It contains many important vitamins that is good for the skin. The most important among them is vitamin C, which has been linked to boosts in collagen production. Start your day with a glass of cilantro juice with some added lemon (for extra vitamin C) and pink himalayan (coarse) salt. You may also include superfoods like kale, spirulina, avocados in your diet to increase the intake of natural greens

Increase protein intake

Some extra protein in your diet can help you to generate more collagen naturally. When your body makes collagen, it usually combines the amino acids from the foods you take – nutrients you get from eating protein-rich foods, like beef, chicken, fish, beans, eggs and dairy products.

Add aloe vera extracts in your diet

Aloe vera has been used as a cooling agent to heal flaky skin but the gel has many more benefits. Consumption of aloe vera gel has shown that the production of hyaluronic acid and collagen almost get doubled in the body, which is when the skin gets back its youthful look. The gel from the leaf leaves your skin look nourished and young.

Consumption of bone broth

Regular consumption of bone broth of chicken, fish and lamb can offer you amazing nutritional and healing benefits, as the collagen leaches out of the bones during the cooking process. This can also help with inflammation, pigmentation and improve your skin.

Although a youthful and nourished appearance is highly valued, beauty isn’t just skin deep. Healthy skin is a good indicator of how the rest of your body is feeling, it is the mirror for the body’s complete health. There’s no way to fully reverse the signs of ageing or to stop them when the time is gone. But, it’s much easier to protect your skin while it’s healthy rather than to attempt to repair it later in life. Boosting collagen naturally improves not only our appearance, but overall health too.