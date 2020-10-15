Collagen is considered as one of the most important protein which the body needs to keep skin looking young and healthy. Although our body produces its own collagen that helps our skin to stay firm as we age our body produces less of it. This lack of collagen in skin tissues results in the common signs of ageing. Wrinkles loose skin that has lost its natural elasticity blemishes and stiff joints are all signs that the body is producing less collagen. There are many natural ways to boost collagen levels. One can simply add a different food to their diet