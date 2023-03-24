Water, The Elixir Of Life: Drink It For Beauty, Fitness And Health, Says Shahnaz Husain

Drinking enough water helps to keep the system cleansed and flushed of toxins and wastes.

We all know how important it is to drink adequate water. We lose water daily, so we need to replenish the loss daily too. This is more so in summer. In a healthy person, the water requirement is easily met by drinking water. Recent research has revealed that water is actually even more important than we thought, especially for the proper functioning of our organs and even helps to regulate body weight. Among the organs, drinking enough water is very important for the functioning of the kidneys and for preventing the formation of kidney stones.

Beauty benefits

Congested skin, puffy eyes, acne, spots and even dandruff can result from the accumulation of toxins and wastes in the system. Drinking enough water helps to keep the system cleansed and flushed of toxins and wastes. It helps to keep the pores of the skin and scalp from getting clogged and leading to skin and hair problems. Since water also helps to hydrate the skin, drinking adequate water also helps dry skins. Ayurveda recommends drinking warm water for real benefits.

Rid the body of toxins

Fresh fruit and vegetable juices must be diluted with water for real benefits, in order to get rid of toxins and wastes and detoxify the body. This increases your fitness levels and helps you look your best. They can cleanse the body and purify the blood. They can also provide excellent nourishment. However, in certain diseases or health conditions, where there may be water retention, or some such problem, take your physician's advice regarding the daily intake of water.

Improve kidney health

By drinking enough water, you can prevent the formation of kidney stones. If we drink enough water, the urine is diluted and this prevents the formation of stones. Addition of a citrus juice, like lemon juice, also helps to block the formation of kidney stones. Your fluid intake, comprising of water and citrus juices would help to block the formation of kidney stones. Research also indicates that the lack of calcium in the diet can cause rise of oxalate levels and lead to kidney stones. Doctors also recommend reduction of salt in the diet, as high sodium can lead to increased calcium in the urine. A diet that is too high in animal protein can also lead to the formation of kidney stones.

Drinking enough water also helps in the efficient elimination of wastes. It helps to flush the system and aids the functioning of the kidneys. The normal intake of water should be around 8 glasses daily. This would not only meet the body's daily requirement of water, but also help to keep the system well flushed of toxins and wastes. However, in certain diseases or health conditions, where they may be water retention, or some such problem, take your physician's advice regarding the daily intake of water.

Maintain liver health

If we take in less water, there is added pressure on the liver, which fails to perform its functions properly. Drinking enough water helps the liver to burn fat more efficiently.

(This article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)