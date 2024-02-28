Want To Use Retinoid But Don't Know Where To Start? Here Is A Beginner's Guide

There are many different products available in the market that cater to the skin, but before buying them, you need to do a thorough research on whether they suit your skin type, the application process, and such. One such product that has been all the rage in recent years is retinoid. What is a retinoid, you ask? It refers to a group of compounds that derive from vitamin A. They have structural or functional similarities with vitamin A. Retinoids can be natural or synthetic, and include many types: retinol, retinal, and retinyl esters. They are common in skincare and are used as an ingredient in dermatological medications. Retinoids are known to elevate the appearance of the skin.

Retinoid Types

It should be noted that retinoids are available in topical and oral forms. While topical forms refer to creams, gels, and liquids that can be directly applied to the skin, oral retinoids include tablets and capsules that a person takes by mouth.

Retinoid For Beginners

If you are a beginner who is not sure as to what is the best way to use a retinoid, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, explained in a social media post that there are three methods with which you can introduce retinoid to your skincare routine, without worrying about the initial phase of purging, peeling and dryness.

Start With Milder Molecules Of Retinoid

According to the skin expert, it is important for beginners to start with milder molecules of retinoid like retinols or retinyl esters. It can be good for the skin, which is just getting introduced to a new product. The milder, the better.

Retinol Sandwich Technique

The dermatologist said it is important to follow the retinol sandwich technique in the initial stages. This method of application means layering retinol with a moisturiser, both before and after. The steps are as follows: facewash, moisturiser, retinoid, followed by moisturiser again.

Retinol Application Frequency

Do not be in a rush to reap the benefits of retinoid, the expert warned. "Start with only once or twice a week application. Gradually build it up over a few months," she said.

