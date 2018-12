You may experience keratosis pilaris when the keratin component of the skin forms hard plugs in your hair follicles. Though chicken skin-like appearance does not cause any serious health complications, it can be frustrating and can lower your self-esteem. People with very dry skin or eczema may experience it. Moreover, it can also cause severe itching during those chilly days. But, it is not contagious.

The bumps which are light-coloured may appear on your upper arms, thighs, and buttocks, and can result in swelling and redness. Rarely they may show up on your face. Hence, if you are suffering from this condition then try to limit your time in the water, opt for warm water while bathing instead of going for hot water and avoid scratching those bumps which can further become problematic. So, consult your dermatologist for appropriate treatment and moisturizer which will help you combat dry skin. Along with your doctor’s advice, you can also follow these fool-proof tricks to tackle keratosis pilaris.

1: Coconut oil

The mighty coconut oil has an insane amount of skin benefits. Tons of studies indicate that coconut oil has anti-inflammatory properties and helps protect the skin and thus, you will be able to say goodbye to those bumps on your skin. Similarly, many other studies also revealed that antioxidants in coconut oil can support the treatment of skin conditions. According to the authors of a 2014 scientific review, coconut oil can fight bacteria, viruses, and fungi which are present in your skin. Moreover, that amazing coconut oil can help you keep your skin soft and supple and moisturize it.

Smart tip: You should massage coconut oil on to the affected area and wash that area after some time.

2: Healthy eating

Eating vitamin E rich foods and omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce the symptoms of keratosis pilaris like itching, inflammation and dryness. According to studies, Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant which plays a role in preventing a range of diseases. It’s also vital for maintaining healthy and youthful skin. The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for vitamin E is 15 mg per day for adults. Hence, you should see to it that you load yourself up with foods containing vitamin E. You cab incorporate almonds, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, pine nuts and avocado in your daily diet. Another research suggested that omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats that your body needs for the healthy functioning of the skin and hair. They fall into 3 main categories- EPA, DHA and ALA. Omega-3s contain anti-inflammatory properties and on ingesting them they can curb inflammation. You will be able to get rid of redness, swelling and skin irritation. thus, this will help you deal with those bumps on your skin. Moreover, omega-3 fatty acid works as a barrier to keep that moisture intact in the skin and irritation out. The bonus point- it keeps your skin hydrated and healthy. So, eat walnuts, salmon, chia and flax seeds, soybeans and so on.

3: Apple cider vinegar

Few studies claim that apple cider vinegar which is a commonly found ingredient in our kitchen as anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce inflammation of the skin. Similarly, it can be a good option for people with keratosis pilaris, as it can soothe that itchy skin. The amazing apple cider vinegar is rich in acetic, citric, malic and amino acid and also contains vitamins, enzymes and mineral salts, which can keep your skin healthy.

Smart tip: You can combine coconut oil and apple cider vinegar and apply it on the affected area. Your bumps will disappear within few days. Do try these fantastic remedies and keep your skin away from the allergies.