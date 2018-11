These foods can help you to look gorgeous this winter. © Shuterstock

Winter is accompanied with dry, flaky, cracked, irritated and inflamed skin. It can be painful and irritating. But, if you wish to enjoy the winter season by keeping all your skin woes at bay then you should surely read this. Eat these foods which we have listed out and keep your skin healthy, supple and glowing this winter! You can opt for sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes can be amazing during the winter season. It can help you to look ravishing. The superb sweet potato is jam-packed with skin-protecting nutrients, vitamin A and beta-carotene which can be a boon for your skin. Vitamin A in it can help you to repair your skin damage and beta carotene can help you to moisturize your skin. You can eat it in roasted form and say hello to healthy skin!

You can opt for kale: The curative kale can help you to shine and dazzle this winter. Yes, you have heard it right! That wrinkly kale can help you to eliminate the wrinkles on your skin. It is loaded with vitamin C and can help you to maintain a healthy skin. Along with that, it also has vitamin C which can help you to boost your skin collagen and make your skin firm.

You can opt for sunflower seeds: Those mighty sunflower seeds are abundant in vitamin E and can protect your skin for the damage from the free radicals and the UV rays. It can help you to hydrate your skin and keep it smooth.

Those mighty sunflower seeds are abundant in vitamin E and can protect your skin for the damage from the free radicals and the UV rays. It can help you to hydrate your skin and keep it smooth. You can opt for pomegranate juice: This wonderful juice can help you to stay happy during the winter season. It can be beneficial for your skin as pomegranate juice is loaded with antioxidants and can reduce your inflammation of the skin and enhance your blood flow. So, drink it regularly and see the magic!