Who doesn't want to look young forever? There was a time when wrinkles were just a sign of skin ageing. However, it is not anymore! Irrespective of your age, you can see these on your face which can make you look not just bad but also old. Hectic lifestyle, stress, lack of sleep, and improper diet often lead to skin damage, essentially results in wrinkles. But, the craze for young-looking skin has led to not only treatments like botox being popularized but also weird snail facials, placenta facials being tried by many women the world over. But what most people don't know is that nature already has many remedies in store for us.

So, What Are Skin Wrinkles?

Wrinkles are also known as rhytides. They are creases in the skin that become pronounced with ageing as the skin loses its natural elasticity. Also Read - 4 beauty tips from Ayurveda that will make you the envy of all

Signs And Symptoms Of Skin Wrinkles

Fine lines around the eyes, mouth, and on the neck

Skin sagging in different areas, especially on the face and neck

Loose skin on the hands

Deep wrinkles or furrows around the lips and eyes

Home Remedies To Treat Skin Wrinkles

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is one of the best ingredients that can help you to get rid of your age spots. The vitamin C present in lemons is a strong antioxidant. Besides, its bleaching action works wonders on age spots and freckles. Just squeeze out the juice from a lemon, apply and leave on your skin for about 10-15 minutes every day and then rinse with plain water. Also Read - Glycolic acid: Know why it can be your best skincare buddy

For even better results, combine 1 teaspoon of lemon juice with a half teaspoon of milk cream and 1 teaspoon of egg white. Mix all these ingredients and apply on the face; after 15 minutes, rinse with cold water.

Lemon juice in combination with honey is also a very effective remedy for ageing skin because honey has a soothing action. Mix one teaspoon each of lemon juice and honey and massages it into your skin. Keep for 20 minutes and then wash with warm water.

(Caution: Rinse off immediately if you feel burning sensation on your skin after applying lemon)

Banana Mask

Another pantry friendly fruits – bananas are also great for your skin. The Vitamin A present in the bananas can help in fading of the dark spots and ageing might also be prevented. Bananas also result in proper hydration of the skin cells as well. Mashed bananas can be applied on the skin for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with warm water.

Coconut Milk

When your face requests you for some moisturization, apply coconut milk. Make sure to use raw and organic (homemade) coconut milk. Coconut is a treasure-trove of vitamins and minerals; it also has the ability to moisturise your skin and keep it soft, supple and radiantly young. Grate raw coconut and squeeze the milk out of it. Apply this coconut milk onto your face; stay for about 20 minutes and then rinse it out with warm water. Read here to know more about other beauty benefits of coconut.

Papaya Mask

Papaya is another ingredient that works wonder for your skin. If you are someone who is losing fairness then do not delay anymore, pick up some papaya slices and get ready for the skin treatment. Papaya has a lot of vitamin A; the same reason ensures it has a strong antioxidant action and this makes it good for your skin, too. Besides, the enzyme called papain in papaya can digest the dead cells on the surface of the skin and makes skin more elastic and firm. To make a papaya mask, cut a few pieces of totally ripe papaya fruit and mash into a smooth paste. Apply this on the face and after 15 minutes, wash away with warm water.

Cucumber And Curd Pack

This face pack can help you to rejuvenate those dead skins on your face and neck. Cucumber which is easily available in the market helps to reduce the puffiness and dark circles under the eyes; besides it also has a soothing action that keeps skin healthy. Curd contains lactic acid which has the property of exfoliating the dead cells of the skin and this helps to rejuvenate the skin. Prepare a face mask by mixing half-cup curd with two teaspoons of grated cucumber and apply this to the skin. After 20 minutes, rinse with warm water. Using this face pack about twice a week for a few months will help keep your skin healthy and young. Read here to know more about the beauty benefits of cucumber.

While the local application of a face pack can help prevent ageing and get rid of the skin wrinkles, it is equally important to strengthen the skin from within by providing it with the right nutrition. Include foods in your diet that are rich in collagen and biotin. Vegetables, fruits, fish oils and nuts such as almond and walnut are valuable sources of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids and help to keep your skin young and healthy. So make sure you eat a healthy, balanced diet and use the right nutrients on your skin and you don t ever need to worry about leeches and snails on your skin.