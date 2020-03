You must have heard of retinols in anti-ageing products. It fades away fine lines and wrinkles and gives you younger looking skin. Retinol is actually nothing but vitamin A. You can also get it from many commonly available foods. This is a better and an inexpensive alternative to retinol treatment procedures and products that cost a fortune. But first, you need to know which foods will come under this category. By choosing to eat retinol-rich foods, you will be boosting your skin’s elasticity and also reducing the visible signs of ageing that may have made an appearance on your face. Let us take a look at a few retinol-rich foods here.

Dairy Products

Milk and dairy products are good sources of retinol So add a lot of yogurt, sour cream, cheese and butter to your diet. It will stimulate the production of collagen and this, in turn, will fade away fine lines and wrinkles from your face. You must also make milk a part of your daily meal. This is a very rich source of vitamin A. It is absorbed by your body as retinol. But go for the low-fat variety.

Seafood

Fish is a rich source of retinol. Add mackerel, salmon and tuna to your regular diet. They are also a rich source of omega 3, which is again good for your skin health. Have sea food at least three times a week for best results. It will also improve overall health.

Meat

This gives you not only retinol or vitamin A but also the antioxidant vitamin B. Regular intake will boost blood circulation. This is good for skin health as it will boost elasticity and keep your skin looking young and radiant.

Poultry

Turkey, duck, goose, chicken and other farm birds are very good sources of retinol. It offers protection to your skin from the damages caused by the sun. It fades away marks and sport on the skin. Daily intake will give you younger looking skin by fading away all those irritating lines and wrinkles. Try and have it at least 3 times a week if not daily.