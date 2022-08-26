Want To Look Classy? Try This Step-By-Step Guide For A Clean Girl Makeup Look

Look simple but classy through this clean girl beauty aesthetic guide.

Temperature rising every day, we definitely do not want to deal with a dripping or cakey makeup look. A cakey face is absolutely the last thing that we want to tackle. And this is when we need a hack to get our beauty game covered. The clean girl beauty aesthetic is making a comeback and with a better version to it. A simple, lightweight look is the trend for the season and is making rounds on social media. And this trend is perfect to ace this season and to help you get started with it, we have a step-by-step guide for you.

A lightweight base with a flushed look is what we need to slay our beauty days during the season and trust us, this aesthetic is perfect to beat the heat in style. From Selena Gomez to Zendaya and more, a lot of celebrities have been acing this trend in the simplest way and it is about time you try it out too!

5 STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO A CLASSY, CLEAN GIRL LOOK!

A dewy, light makeup look which gives a more natural finish to your everyday style is what the clean girl beauty aesthetic is all about!

Tinted Moisturizer

Prep your skin the right way before you start applying makeup. A tinted moisturizer is the right way to go. Be sure to pick the correct type of moisturizer to set the base. Moisturizers with a lightweight formulation base that do not feel greasy on your skin is the right choice.

Apply Concealer

The next step to your classy, clean girl look is by applying concealer. Only apply it on the required areas like under your ways or to hide your skin spots. D not overdo it. Keep it simple and make sure it is even. A concealer creates the perfect base before applying makeup.

Go For A Cream Blush

If you feel like the foundation, primer and concealer is making you look very pale because this is possible, use a cream blush and take your look up a notch. Cream blush will help you look natural and give a dewy look. Go for shades that are peachy, rosy and tinted. These will give you the natural look that you are going for.

Lip Shade

When applying a lip shade, make sure to opt for natural or neutral shades to keep up with the aesthetic. Light nude shades or natural tinted tones are perfect to complete off the look.

Do Not Miss The Finishing Touch, Mascara

Many people think mascara does not bring any change to your look. Try using it and then see the difference. Accentuate your look by applying a decent coat on your eyelashes. These will surely make your eyes pop. You can opt or not opt for an eyeliner. Mascara really makes a difference and you might notice that you do not need eyeliner after that.

