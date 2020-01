Everybody wants to look beautiful. The beauty industry is booming and there are many products in the market that promise easy solutions to all your beauty requirements. However, most of these products contain chemicals that do more harm than good. Because of this, going organic or looking for chemical-free alternatives is the ‘in’ thing today. Besides, natural products are also eco-friendly, and this increases its value in the eye of customers. Nature has many things that can make you look beautiful. Some of these things are common. But there are many surprising things that nature has that you may have never considered to be a beauty aid. Let us take a look at a few things in nature that can make you look beautiful.

Charcoal

Activated charcoal cleans your skin of all dirt and dead cells. It saves your skin from the effects of environmental pollutants and gives you a radiant look.

Mud

You will never be able to turn up your nose again at mud after you read this. Yes, mud is another secret beauty ingredient that is hiding in plain sight. It is great for oily skin. Mud can also help you fight acne and other skin conditions. This is because it contains many minerals that are beneficial for skin health. It can clean your skin, open up pores and clear away all toxin that lurk on your skin surface.

Honey

This has a hydrating effect on your skin. It is easy to sue and is extremely effective. It can help you fight skin inflammation and has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. You may also apply honey on your skin to get rid of scars and skin blemishes. It can provide relief from itching and heal dry skin.

Salt

Salt is one natural ingredient that has amazing beauty benefits. It is a rich source of minerals like magnesium and potassium. Washing your face with salt water can refresh and rejuvenate your skin and make you look radiant. You can also add salt to your bath water for added benefits.