New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, observed that Isotretinoin, which is a form of vitamin A, is been prescribed to tackle acne since ages. It can help reduce the oil production your skin and this can keep acne at bay.

Acne can be termed as a chronic, inflammatory skin condition owing to which you may get spots and pimples, on your face, shoulders, back, neck and chest. The different types of cane could be whiteheads, blackheads, pimples and cysts. Genetics, the menstrual cycle, anxiety and stress, are the risk factor of it. Here, Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai, suggests few home remedies.

Multani mitti and sandalwood face pack

Sandalwood has been used since ages to treat skin ailments. “It can help absorb the excess oil from your skin and your skin can become soft and supple. Along with acne, it can fade away scars as well. But, remember that you should not leave it on your skin for a longer time as it can dry out your skin,” says Dr Goel.

How to apply it?

Take some Multani mitti, a pinch of sandalwood powder and rose water to it.

Make a fine paste of it and apply it on your acne

Wash it off after few minutes.

Neem and rose face pack

According to studies, neem leaves are antibacterial in nature and can help cure skin infections.

How to apply it?

Take some neem leaves and rose petals, boil them and strain the water. Then, cool the water and apply the solution with the help of cotton ball on the affected area or you can set the mixture in the ice tray and apply the ice cubes in the morning and evening after you wash your face.

Cucumber face pack

Cucumber juice is jam-packed with astringent properties which not only help in shrinking of your pores but can help your skin breathe as well. Furthermore, it can help remove the dirt and oil present in your skin and unclog your pores. “Its anti-inflammatory properties can help you treat acne,” tells Dr Goel. Along with cucumber, you can add some honey and cinnamon powder. “Honey is a humectant and can help moisturize your skin. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce the swelling and redness caused by acne,” says Dr Goel. The antibacterial properties present in cinnamon can fight acne-causing bacteria.

How to apply it?

Grate a cucumber and extract its juice, take some honey and cinnamon powder and mix it and apply it on the affected area. “Some people are allergic to honey so, make sure that you use it only after consulting your dermatologist,” warns Dr Goel.

Turmeric and yoghurt face pack

Turmeric is loaded with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help deal with acne-causing bacteria.

How to apply it

“Take 2 tablespoons of yoghurt and add a pinch of turmeric to it. Apply it on your acne and wash it off later. Don’t opt for this remedy if you are allergic to dairy products,” says Dr Goel.

Green tea

Catechins are present in green tea which are antimicrobial in nature and may help you get rid of the acne-causing bacteria. The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea can dampen the inflammation and redness which one may experience due to acne. Furthermore, it is loaded with antioxidants and can reduce your scars which are left behind due to acne.

How to apply it?

“You should brew some green tea and cool it. Then, set it in the ice tray and apply the ice cube on your acne,” says Dr Goel.