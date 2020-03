Even though dark circles are not a serious health problem, but it does make you look unhealthy. Many people believe that because of dark circles under their eyes they look tired, dull and old. Dark circles are a part of the natural aging process. When you age, you tend to lose fat and collagen, and your skin often gets thinner. This can make the reddish-blue blood vessels under your eyes more prominent. If you have the similar problems, then don’t worry. There are a lot of methods which are recommended to will help you reduce the dark circles or even get rid of them. Read on to know

Get a proper sleep

A lack of sleep can cause dark circles under your eyes. It can also make you look paler, which might eventually make your dark circles appear even darker. Therefore, make sure you get seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

Put pillows properly

When you sleep, try putting extra pillows under your head which will lessen the amount of puffiness of fluid adding up in your lower eyelids.

Avoid sun exposure

Avoid going under the sun for too long as the exposure of sun may also cause dark circles.

Apply moisturizers

There are a number of moisturizers with special ingredients like caffeine, vitamin E, aloe, hyaluronic acid, and/or retinol, that can help you reduce the dark circles under your eyes.

Place cucumber on eyes

Take a cold cucumber from refrigerator and cut thick slices of it. Place the chilled slices on the dark circles for about 10 minutes. Later rinse the area with water. Do it twice a day to see the results.

Use almond oil and vitamin E

Mix equal amounts of almond oil and vitamin E and massage your eyes gently with the mixture. Leave it overnight. Wash your eyes the next morning with cold water. Repeat the process every night until the dark circles disappear.

Put tea bags on eyes

Soak two teabags in warm water and then put it in the refrigerator for some time. Place a bag on each eye for five minutes and then rinse the area with cold water.