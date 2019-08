Ageing is the process during which structural and functional changes accumulate in an organism as a result of the passage of time. © Shutterstock

Did you think that an act as simple as tickling your ear can slow your rate of ageing? Yes, you read it right. According to a new research published in the journal Ageing, tickling your ear with a small electric current can potentially help people over 55 years age in a more healthy manner. It is a short therapy that can work effectively when delivered for at least two weeks continuously.

This therapy is known as transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation, which works by adjusting your body’s internal control system. It includes sending painless electrical current to the ear that further sends signals to the body’s nervous system through the vagus nerve. This therapy not only helps in slowing the ageing process but also ensures your physiological well-being. It can save you from various chronic diseases that come along with age.

During the research, scientists enrolled 29 healthy people who were either 55 or above. They gave each of them the tVNS therapy for 15 minutes daily for more than two weeks. Researchers then asked these participants to self-administer the therapy at home. At the end of the study, it was found that the therapy resulted in an increase in the activities of parasympathetic nervous system. This is the autonomic nervous system that conserves energy as it slows the heart rate, increases intestinal and gland activity and relaxes sphincter muscles in the gastrointestinal tract. It also decreased activities of the sympathetic nervous system.

In addition, some people reported improvements in mental health and sleeping patterns. Improving the balance of the autonomic nervous system also lowers an individual’s risk of death, as well as the need for medication or frequent hospital visits.

OTHER WAYS TO SLOW DOWN AGEING

Nobody wants to age as it comes with a lot of health hazards. You not only develop wrinkles and grey hair but also experience negative effects on your teeth, heart and sexuality. Want to delay it for a while? Look at these scientifically proven effective ways.

Include omega-3 fatty acids in your daily diet

According to a study published in the journal Brain, Behaviour, and Immunity, increasing the levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the body can preserve tiny DNA segments called telomers in white blood cells. Notably, telomers shorten gradually as a consequence of ageing. So, preserving them clearly means delaying the process of ageing. Additionally, the research showed that omega-3 fatty acids can potentially reduce oxidative stress, which is caused by excessive free radicals in the blood.

Drink enough water

Dehydration causes fatigue, headaches, foggy thinking and constipation. All these are signs of ageing. A hydrated brain is considered to be a healthier brain. Also, as you get older, it becomes more difficult to absorb nutrients in the gut. But drinking enough water keeps your gut hydrated. This is essential for better absorption of foods and digestion. A person should at least drink 8 glasses of water a day. According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, an adequate daily fluid intake of men should be around 3.7 litres and it should be around 2.7 litres for women.

Go for vitamin-B rich foods

Though all B vitamins are essential, folate, B6 and B12 are considered as the golden triplets. These are known to help in cognitive function and other protective measures. You can get sufficient amount of vitamin B from your daily diet. Still, most older people have some level of vitamin B12 deficiency. This may be because of the age-related reduction in stomach acid, which the body needs to absorb B12 from food, says The Harvard School of Public health. Notably, stress and heartburn medication can also interfere and, in fact, block absorption of vitamin B in the body. You can eat fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, etc. to make sure your folate intake is enough. Vitamin B12 can be sourced from fish, poultry, meat, eggs, or dairy products. Some foods that contain vitamin B6 include fortified cereals, beans, poultry, fish, dark leafy greens, papayas, etc.

Exercise regularly

The average brain shrinks by at least 5 per cent every year after the age of 40. But you can maintain your brain volume by indulging in aerobic exercises (cycling, walking, running, etc.) daily. When you exercise, your body secretes a chemical called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). This chemical helps to prevent age-related brain decline. Exercising regularly has also been found to prevent ageing-related neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Keep your brain engaged

Activities that requires thinking or judgement and understanding, stimulate new connections between your nerve cells and probably help your brain generate new cells, says a study conducted at the Harvard Medical School. According to the researchers, any mentally stimulating activity should help to build up your brain. If you want to age slowly, read something good, take courses, solve word puzzles or math problems. You can also experiment with things that require manual dexterity as well as mental effort like drawing, painting and other crafts.

Watch your carbohydrate and sugar intake

Eating a lot of sugar and carb rich foods can potentially bring down your mood and energy levels. It can also result in disrupted sleep and speedier ageing. Imbalanced blood sugar is also a precursor to diabetes, which is associated with various other diseases. Avoid processed and sugar-rich foods. Also, make sure you wait a few hours between meals to allow blood sugar to come back to normal.