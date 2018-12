You may get brown spots and freckles due to hyperpigmentation of the skin. Your skin colour is determined from the pigment called melanin, which is synthesized in the basal layer of your epidermis. Several things like prolong exposure to sunlight, acne, hormonal changes, improper diet, etc., may lead to excessive production of melanin. Owing to which, your skin may turn patchy and look blemished. Brown spots on the skin can kill the beauty of your glowing skin. It is every woman’s wish to get glowing and flawless skin. But, those annoying and embarrassing brown spots on your skin may ruin your dream. But, you should not fret anymore as we tell you how you can shine and look beautiful. Do follow these natural solutions!

You should opt for yoghurt

Yogurt-oatmeal face mask can tackle those brown spots and moisturize your skin due to its moisturizing properties. So, just take some oatmeal, add it to that powerful yoghurt and apply it on the affected area.

You can opt for strawberry

That mighty strawberry has health as well as beauty benefits. It can help you to enhance your beauty. Strawberry is jam-packed with antioxidants and salicylic acid which work like an astringent and reduces hyperpigmentation. What you can do is- you can mash those magnificent strawberries and apply the paste on to your affected areas. This will help you to get glowing skin. So, don’t wait anymore, just get going now and you will be able to dazzle and bid adieu to those brown spots.

You should opt for milk

Milk is abundant in lactic acid, which can effectively lighten your skin and help you to get that flawless skin. What you should do is- dip that cotton ball in the milk and then just dab it on your face. Then, you may wash it after some time.

You should opt for lemon juice

Lemon juice has natural skin lightening properties and also works as a bleaching agent on those frustrating brown spots. Just apply freshly squeezed lemon juice onto the affected area. Wash off with cold water after and ta da, you are good to go! Your brown spots will disappear soon.

You should opt for tomato

Tomato contains lycopene, which is a powerful anti-oxidant and can help you to tackle those brown spots successfully. So, just cut tomato into slices and rub those slice son your skin. Do it and just shine!