If you happen to go to the supermarket and spot saffron there then don’t forget to pick it up. It can help you to look gorgeous. Along with health saffron also has beauty benefits which can help you to get rid of your skin problems. Saffron, also known as kesar is abundant in magnesium, vitamin c and so on, and can help you to heal your wounds, improve your vision, help you to get rid of insomnia and can also relieve those painful menstrual symptoms. Furthermore, it also has beauty benefits and can help you to deal with blemishes, dry skin and many more. Here, we unearth how it can help you to look stunning!

It can help you to deal with acne and blemishes: Is your acne spoiling your appearance and bothering you? Then, you shouldn't worry anymore! We tell you how you can get rid of your annoying acne and those frustrating blemishes. You should make a paste of basil leaves along with few saffron strands. Then, you should apply it on your face. The basil in it also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can fight infections and can fight bacteria which causes acne.

It can help you to combat dry skin: It can provide luminosity to your skin. Dry skin can be painful and get cracked, chapped and itchy. But, saffron which has antibacterial properties can help you to moisturize your skin. You can add some lemon juice to saffron powder along with some milk and apply it evenly on your face. Then, wash it off. You will feel better.

The take-home message: Do a patch test before the application. If any burning sensation or itching occurs then you should discontinue its application immediately. So, be cautious!