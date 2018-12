Winter can invite a host of skin problems. You may experience dry, itchy and flaky skin. Furthermore, that dull and dehydrated skin and chapped lips can spoil your appearance. But, now you don’t have o fret anymore as we have a magical solution for you. Yes, you have heard us here! We have a list of fantastic face packs which can help you to look ravishing during these chilly months. So, what are you waiting for? Just get going now and we guarantee you will love these hacks.

You should opt for milk and almond face pack

Those mighty almonds are jam-packed with vitamin E and essential fatty acids. While milk will help you to moisturize your skin. moreover, it also has acid content and enzymes which can help you to exfoliate your skin and make it soft and supple. Thus, you will be able to combat dryness and get a skin you have always wanted. So, take some almond powder and milk. Mix it and apply it on to your face. You can wash it off after some time. Be cautious and avoid using it if you are allergic to milk as it can be problematic.

You should opt for papaya face pack

The powerful papaya carries antioxidants. While you can also include that curative banana in it. Banana is abundant in vitamins and it also has honey which is a humectant and can help you to moisturize your skin. If you apply this face pack then you will be able to rejuvenate your skin. You can mash papaya, banana and honey and make a thick paste of it. Apply it evenly on your face.

You should opt for a yoghurt face pack

The awesome yoghurt is abundant in zinc, calcium, vitamin B6, and other enzymes and cleanses the skin. You will also be able to lighten your blemishes with its help. Whereas, buttermilk along with it has lactic acid which can fight dry and dull skin in winter. It also soothes the itchiness of your skin. You can take yoghurt and buttermilk in same quantities and apply it on the face.

You should opt for avocado and honey face pack

Avocado and honey are humectants and can combat dry skin. Avocado is also loaded with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and carotenoids and protect your skin from free radical damage. It can help you to hydrate your skin and enhance your appearance. You can mash avocado and add honey to it. Then, apply the face pack and relax!