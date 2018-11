Winter can give a tough time to your skin and hair . You may suffer from dry skin, chapping of lips and diseases such as eczema, psoriasis and many more. Dr Shuba Dharmana, Dermatologist, Lejeune Medspa, highlights few amazing tips for you.

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite.com does not guarantee any specific results as a result of the procedures mentioned here and the results may vary from person to person. The topics in these pages including text, graphics, videos and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only and not to be substituted for professional medical advice.