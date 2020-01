If you eat foods that boost digestive health and prevent inflammation, it will help your skin. Gluten is a common culprit of inflammation. @Shutterstock

The beauty-care industry is booming. This is because everybody wants beautiful skin. There are products that promise anything from a youthful-looking skin to out of this world radiance. Besides, we also have numerous home remedies that offer to do the same. But if you have tried any of them, you may have noticed that, most of the time, these products don’t work. Sometimes, the effects are temporary and, at other times, it may actually harm your skin health. This is because almost all these products have harmful chemicals in them.

Your skin is actually a reflection of gut health. If you have a healthy gut, it will show on your skin. On the other hand, an unhealthy gut will leave you looking dull and sallow? So, instead of scouting the market trying to find the right beauty product, why don’t you take a long hard look at your diet? May you are not being very skin-friendly in your choice of foods. If you eat foods that boost digestive health and prevent inflammation, it will help your skin. Gluten is a common culprit of inflammation. It also prevents the proper absorption of essential nutrients you need for skin regeneration. This is what actually causes acne, dull skin, eczema, dermatitis and wrinkles.

Let us take a look at how you can plan a gluten-free diet to boost you skin health.

Go for low glycemic foods

Some gluten-free foods like rice, corn and quinoa have a high glycemic index. So does dairy, sugar and processed and fried foods. This kind of food can hasten your skin aging process. It will also make you more prone to acne. So, eat low-glycemic food.

Choose foods that are particularly good for skin health

Include healthy fats in your diet. Choose foods that have a high content of sulfur, biotin and vitamins A, C, and D. Berries, broccoli, avocados, egg yolks, almonds and ghee (clarified butter) are good options. The more vegetables and fruits you eat, the better it is for your skin health.

Eat Probiotics

Probiotics boost digestive health and improve liver function. It also facilitates greater absorption of essential nutrients. Add this to your diet.