The change in climate from warm to cooler is indeed a pleasurable experience; wrapped in cozy sweaters, waking up to the wispy air streaming through the open windows is uplifting. “Unfortunately, though winter temperatures can wreak havoc on the skin and hair health, due to warmer indoors and colder outdoors. Summers and winters have a diverse effect on our skin and hair; the harshness of winter causes the skin to feel dry, rigid and stretched out, leading to early ageing. It can also lead to other skin conditions such as acne, eczema and psoriasis being further worse,” says Dr Kiran Godse, Consultant Dermatologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi. Here, we tell you how to shine and look sexy during those chilly months.

Here are a few tips on how you can take care of your hair during winter season:

Cleanse your scalp using mild shampoos

Use anti-dandruff shampoos once or twice a week

Apply wash-off and leave-in conditioner to your hair at least once a week

Nourish your hair with an oil massage half an hour to one hour before washing it off

Apply hair serums after every wash

Eat foods rich in calcium and biotin to prevent hair fall. You may include – eggs, fish, nuts, seeds, avocados, berries, green leafy vegetables, soy its products, milk its products like paneer, curd and buttermilk.

Here are a few tips on how you can take care of your skin during winter season: