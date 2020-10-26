Are you looking for ways to get thicker eyebrows? If yes, here are 5 beauty oils that will work wonders and help you get thicker eyebrows naturally.

Not all of us are blessed with beautiful, thick eyebrows. From plucking to threading to filling – some of us work hard to achieve those Cara Delevigne kinds of brows. Our obsession with full and fluffy brows isn’t going anywhere any time soon, and we will forever look for ways to take them up a notch. And why not? Also Read - Beauty hacks using baking soda for skin and hair

Eyebrows define the face and instantly gives your overall look a lift. While brow pencil or gel can do the trick for some, others want to regrow or thicken their brows naturally. If you too are looking for ways to get glamorous brows, your one-step solution is cold-pressed oils. Also Read - Curd face mask recipes for glowing, radiant skin

Castor Oil

This traditional home remedy can help you achieve those wonder brows. Rich in proteins, fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, castor oil nourishes the hair follicles. It can aid hair growth, which is good news for those trying to get those fuller brows. Also Read - Here’s how lavender oil can benefit your body, mind and soul

How to use: Take organic castor oil and apply it directly on to the brows. Leave it for thirty minutes and wipe with a makeup remover. Finally, wash your face with lukewarm water. You can apply it every day.

Olive Oil

Another popular oil in the beauty realm is olive oil. It contains vitamins A and E, both of which will help your hair grow. It also has a phenolic compound known as oleuropein, which can help in making your brows thicker.

How to use: Massage a little bit of olive oil on your eyebrows. Keep it for a couple of hours and wash it off with water and face wash. You can do this once a day.

Vitamin E Oil

To all the vitamin E lovers out there, this miracle worker can do wonders for your brows as well. It contains antioxidant properties that stimulate capillary growth in your scalp, which in turn supports hair growth. Hence, it may also help promote the growth of hair on your eyebrows.

How to use: Cut open a vitamin E capsule and apply the oil present in it on to your eyebrows. Massage gently and leave it overnight. Do this every night before bed for effective results.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil offers a plethora of health benefits. It contains fatty acids, antioxidants, antimicrobial properties and nutrients – all of which is good for your skin and hair. Also, it can help reduce protein loss from hair which will stimulate hair growth.

How to use: Dip the cotton swab in the oil and apply it directly to your eyebrows. Keep it overnight and rinse it in the morning. You can apply it every day.

Jojoba Oil

It is a moisturizing oil with amazing regenerative properties. It nourishes and unblocks hair follicles, which will help in growing thicker eyebrows.

How to use: Massage a few drops of jojoba oil on your eyebrows. Leave it overnight to let the oil work its magic and wash your face the next morning.

Note: These oils may cause irritation and rashes if you are allergic. Make sure you do a patch test before using any of these oils regularly.