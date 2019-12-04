A facial toner is not a cleanser though it does clean your skin. It does a lot more than a cleanser can do. © Shutterstock

All of us know the basics of skin care. Of course, you need cleansers, exfoliators, and moisturisers. But how many of us really use facial toners? It is an often-neglected part of most women’s beauty routine. Toner is actually nothing but a liquid exfoliant. You are supposed to use it after using a cleanser to clean your face. It helps in balancing your skin’s pH. A toner offers protection from environmental pollution too. Moreover, it also helps you to remove the oils and dead skin that accumulates on your skin besides soothing and rejuvenating your skin. It also helps in better absorption of mousturisers, which you apply immediately after using the facial toner.

Use of facial toners

A facial toner is not an essential requirement. But, it is definitely a great add-on to your beauty care routine. It keeps your skin clean by removing the dead skin, oil, dirt that is not effectively removed by a cleanser. It facilitates the better absorption of beauty products, which you may apply after using the toner. Since, it thoroughly cleans your face, you are also less likely to get any skin disorders like acne.

Many people mistake a toner for a cleanser, or they think that substituting one for the other is fine. But this is not okay. A facial toner is not a cleanser though it does clean your skin. It does a lot more than a cleanser can do. It removes particles from your skin that a cleanser may leave behind. It, basically, does a more thorough job than a cleanser.

The ideal way to use a facial toner

If you have decided to get a facial toner, know how to us it the right way. It is a very easy procedure. Just take a few drops on a cotton pad and lightly rub it across your skin. Immediately after this, apply your moisturiser, cream or whatever else you usually apply on your skin.

Choose the right toner

Your skin may not be the same as your friend’s. Do not go by what people say when it comes to choosing the right toner for your skin. What suits her may not be right for your skin type. So, the first thing to do is to know the what type of skin you have.

If you are prone to acne outbreaks, go for a toner that contains salicylic acid. This will help you to treat as well as prevent the outbreak of acne. You may also use the ones with hyaluronic acid because it will help to keep your skin balanced. Alcohol-free toners are also a good choice if you are prone to skin eruptions. Most skin problems arise because of excess oil production and these toners will remove the excess oil and yet not totally dry out your skin.

But, if you have dry skin, then go for a glycerine-based on. Glycerine is known to be a very good moisturising. It will make your skin supple and prevent it from drying out.

Women with sensitive skin should seek out one that contains aloe vera, which has amazing soothing qualities.

Nowadays, there are toner that contain antioxidants and vitamins. These offer protection against fine lines and wrinkles. If you are above 40 years of age, you may choose a facial toner with these properties.