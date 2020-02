Lash extensions are a common beauty procedure and most parlours offer this service. But did you know that for the more adventurous there is also something called the lash lift? This is basically a perm for your lashes. This is a temporary procedure that lifts and curls your lashes. It does not require any artificial extensions. Your natural eye lashes are lifted and enhanced to give you more open-eyed look. It curls your lashes from base to tip to enhance their beauty.

The lash lift procedure

This is a simple and safe procedure. A qualified professional will first place silicone pads on your lids so that it stays shut. Then he will apply a special serum to break down the keratin protein in your lashes. This allows him to shape, sculpt and lift the lashes around a special silicone mould. The keratin is then added back to the lashes with another serum. The result is curled lashes. Sometimes, you may also ask for a lash tint. In this case, your beautician will apply a semi-permanent dye to darken and intensify the natural color of the lashes. The entire procedure takes about an hour. And the results last for about 4 to 8 weeks.

The costs involved

This varies from salon to salon and from region to region. But on an average, it should not cost more than Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 per lift. Nowadays, you also get eyelash-perm kits in the market. You can also buy one and do it yourself to save on costs. But it is always better to get it done by a professional if it is your first time. If you don’t get it right, you may end up with an infection that can sometimes lead to severe complications.

Precautions to take

For the first 48 hours after a lash lift procedure, you must avoid all eye makeup including serum and eye creams. You must also avoid steam and try not to sweat. Don’t get your lashes wet. This means that you must avoid washing your hair and face. Instead use wet wipes to clean your face. Even after 48 hours, be careful not to rub your eyes and treat your lashes with care.