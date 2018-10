Beetroot juice contains an antioxidant named glutathione and can help you to enhance the functioning of your liver. It is also rich in iron, folate, and vitamin B12 and can help you to boost your haemoglobin. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to get rid of inflammation. Along with health benefits, you will also be amazed by its beauty benefits. Yes, you have heard it right! Beetroot juice can be good for your skin and hair. It can help you to deal with all your skin and hair woes.

Have you tried all the options to get rid of your skin and hair problems, and haven’t succeeded yet? Don’t worry, you can count on beetroot juice. It will help you to dazzle! Here, we decode it further.