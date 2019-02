You need to take care of your skin and hair every day in order to keep them healthy and beautiful every day. But not many of us do that. On special occasions like Valentine’s Day, you suddenly realise that your skin looks dull and no amount of makeup makes it look pretty. Similarly, for a date, you can’t even dream about wearing your hair as it is without blowdrying or perming it in a parlour because it is too frizzy and rough. This is why you need to ensure that your skin and hair needs nourishment for within and that too regularly. But, fret not. You at least have one day to go. With this expert guidance from celeb dermatologists, you are sure to look stunning on Valentine’s Day. These will make your skin look plumper and your hair smoother by tomorrow.

Don’t: Celeb dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad suggests reducing the intake of sugar and salt. When you skip sugar and salt, there is less water retention and you don’t feel bloated. You will not have dark circles and your eyes will appear brighter and will not look puffy. Avoid packaged drinks, tea, coffee and caffeinated drinks today and tomorrow.

Do: What you should do instead is drink lots of water and natural juices and freshly pressed juices like lemon juice and even coconut water. Eat fruits and vegetables. Have a minimum of 2 litres in a day and eat brightly coloured fruits such as all the berries, pomegranate, dark grapes which are all rich in antioxidants.

Don’t: Make sure not to leave your skin exposed to the sun and harmful environmental factors.

Do: According to Dr Jaishree, applying a moisturizer and a sunscreen throughout the day and a night moisturiser at night, will ensure you get healthier-looking skin the next day. Your sunscreen should have UVA & UVB protection. You could also opt for physical sunblocks which will form a protective layer on the skin, making it difficult for the smog particles (which are a common occurrence in this weather) to reach the deeper layers of skin.

Don’t: Don’t just dab the moisturiser on your skin. It is necessary to stimulate the blood flow to make your skin appear brighter and healthier.

Do: Use a facial oil and massage your face lightly. Make sure you concentrate on the area below and around your eyes, mouth, forehead and cheeks.

Don’t: Skip blowdrying and perming your hair. Your hair doesn’t need the harmful heat and chemicals.

Do: According to celeb dermat Dr Rashmi Shetty, massaging your hair with oil will moisturise, form a protective layer and seal the hair strands and keep pollutants away. When you massage your hair with some warm oil, it also moisturizes it from inside and deeply nourishes it.

DIY mask for skin: Make a scrub of coffee and honey. Coffee is full of antioxidants that enhance your complexion and better the blood circulation and collagen production while honey has moisturising and anti-bacterial properties that prevent further damage and dryness. Exfoliate your skin with this scrub and keep it on for 15 minutes. then wash off with warm water.

DIY mask for hair: Make a mixture of aloe vera gel and honey. Mix the two in equal proportions and then apply the mixture on your roots and hair and let it stay for 15 minutes. Then rinse hair with a mild shampoo. Aloe vera will moisturize your hair and remove the frizz. Honey will smoothen your hair and provide moisture.