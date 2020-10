How many makeup products do you use every day? The higher the number the greater your risk of exposure to toxins and harmful chemicals present in several of these products. Makeup and/or hygiene products including body washes, lotions, shampoos, cosmetics and even toothpaste, are high in toxins and harmful chemicals. The use of these products can cause more harm to the body than you can even imagine. Also Read - Watch out for these ingredients in cosmetics: They can cause serious health concerns

The harmful chemicals on the skin and scalp can get absorbed into the bloodstream and negatively affect your immune system. Also Read - Got sensitive, easily irritated skin? Avoid beauty products containing these ingredients

According to a 2003 study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, regular exposure to alcohol-based hygiene products can deplete the skin’s natural protective barrier and make you more vulnerable to bacteria, molds and viruses. Also Read - FDA says UV filters in some sunscreens may be dangerous: Buy this essential beauty product with care

Your makeup products may contain chemicals, such as imidazolidinyl urea, DMDM hydantoin and triclosan riclosan, that can suppress your immune system as well as lead to cancer and other health problems.

So, always read the ingredient list before buying any makeup products and opt for products with fewer chemicals. It is best to ditch chemical-based makeup products if you can.

Beware of These Toxic Ingredients in Your Makeup

A lot of times, harmful chemicals are listed on the label of the makeup/beauty products, but with no messages to inform consumers of their potentially harmful effects. Harmful ingredients are also often masked under deceptive titles like “fragrance.” Here are some toxic chemicals that might be in your makeup.

Phthalates

These chemicals are often found in makeup products like deodorant, nail polish, and scented lip balm. Phthalates are used to plasticize these products in order to make them more flexible or improve their ability to hold in color and scent. However, these chemicals may be listed as “fragrance” on the label without specifying which ingredients are included.

This group of chemicals can disrupt the endocrine system and lead to developmental, reproductive, and neurological damage. A study by the University of Maryland warned that exposure to phthalates can cause reproductive abnormalities and decrease the production of testosterone in males and reduce their fertility. Phthalates are also linked to premature delivery and endometriosis in women. So, try to avoid products that list “fragrance” and choose the ones that have plant oils and essences.

Lead

Lead may be present in your foundation, lipsticks, and even whitening toothpaste. This harmful chemical isn’t added as an ingredient in cosmetics but rather makes its way through contamination. For example, color additives may be contaminated with lead.

Studies have cautioned that exposure to lead can cause miscarriage, reduce fertility, and delay the onset of puberty for females. If you want to avoid getting exposed to lead, buy makeup products colored with fruit and other natural pigments.

Polyethylene glycols

Polyethylene glycols, or PEGs, are petroleum-based compounds that are used as a common ingredient in cream-based products. These compounds help thicken, soften, and gelatinize cosmetics. The problem is that PEGs are often contaminated with ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane, which are known as possible human carcinogens.

Chronic exposure to ethylene oxide has been associated with the occurrence of cancer and reproductive effects. 1,4-dioxane can remain in the environment for long periods of time without degrading.