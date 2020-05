You can choose lemon essential oil as an antioxidant base as it is high in vitamin C and it’s often found in many of the anti-ageing products. © Shutterstock

Time leaves its mark on your body and the signs of it are the most prominent on your face. Yes, we are talking about those wrinkles, fine lines here and there which bother you apart from other physical manifestations of ageing. So, just like your physical health, your skin also needs extra care as you grow old. People often opt for commercially available anti-ageing products which may contain harmful chemicals. They may cause side effects like rashes, burning, irritation, etc. depending upon the texture of your skin. So, during the lockdown, when it is a bit tough to go out and pick your skincare essentials, we recommend you to use more nature-based treatments. Here is the recipe of a DIY anti-aging serum which you can make at home with 3 easily available ingredients at your home. Take a look at the simple steps to prepare the serum. Also Read - Do anti-ageing creams really work? Here’s all what you need to know

Step 1: Pick an antioxidant base like lemon essential oil

Antioxidants can help ward off chronic diseases because of their effects on free radicals. They can also have an impact on anti-ageing signs like wrinkles. You can choose lemon essential oil as an antioxidant base as it is high in vitamin C and it’s often found in many of the anti-ageing products. Lemon essential oil also has antimicrobial properties. However, make sure you don’t expose your skin to the sun right after applying lemon or other citrus essential oils. Also Read - Anti-aging tips: 5 ways to prevent wrinkles

Step 2: Choose sandalwood oil to moisturize and rejuvenate your skin

When it comes to fighting fine lines and wrinkles, moisturizing oil extracted from sandalwood is one of the best options. As you age, your natural levels of moisture tend to drop which leads to wrinkled skin and fine signs of ageing. Sandalwood oil has anti-inflammatory effects and helps in trapping water in your skin which enhances skin-cell turnover. Also Read - Here are the top anti-ageing ingredients that dermatologists vouch for

Step 3: Select a carrier oil like almond oil

Before you apply an essential oil to your skin, it must be mixed with a carrier oil, or else, it may have adverse effects on your skin.

Carrier oils like almond oil have additional moisturizing benefits. This oil is your go-to option for fighting wrinkles. Additionally, almond oil has significant anti-inflammatory benefits that are used for skin diseases like eczema and psoriasis. Almond oil may also help in improving:

complexion

dry skin

scars

skin tone

How to use