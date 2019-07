Derived from the geranium plant, geranium essential oil has been used for its beauty enhancing properties for a long time now. Though this plant originated in South Africa, it is now cultivated throughout the world. Traditionally, it was used as an insect repellent. This oil is made by distilling the green parts of the geranium plant. It adds flavour to your food and beverages and also has many health benefits.

This oil owes its plethora of health and beauty benefits to the chemicals it contains. They include linalool, citronellol, geranyl formate and geraniol. Geranium oil acts as an anti-depressant. It can provide relief from anxiety and inflammation in the body. It also has antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties and is widely used to heal or treat a wound, cut or injuries. It can also be effectively used to treat patients of high blood pressure. And, if you have poor dental health, a daily rinse with this oil can give you strong teeth.

Here, we talk about the beauty enhancing properties of geranium oil. Read on to know all about it.

Reduces wrinkles

Geranium oil contains astringent properties that helps to tone your skin and keep it looking young. It also contains fatty acids, which are required to build healthy skin cells, says a study conducted at the Oregon State University. The healthier your skin cells are, the younger your skin will look. Also, geranium oil stimulates the endocrine glands that regulate the different hormones and enzymes of the body. This helps in improving functions of your digestive, respiratory, nervous, circulatory and excretory systems. Optimal function of all these systems have a significant role in toning your skin and helping you look radiant. Also, this helps in correcting skin discolouration, enhancing complexion, and treating skin diseases.

Rx: If you want to use it to get rid of fine lines and wrinkles, just add two drops of geranium oil into your face lotion and apply it on your face twice daily. Massage the lotion in lightly. After a week or two, you will notice your wrinkles fading away. To tighten a larger skin area, create a massage oil by diluting 5 drops of geranium essential oil in 1 tablespoon of jojoba carrier oil. Now, apply this mixture on the skin and massage nicely concentrating especially on muscles that are likely to sag.

Prevents scars

Pimples are something that almost everyone must have got at least once. It’s undoubtedly frustrating to see those dark scars on your face. But, don’t worry. The solution is here. Geranium oil can help heal the skin after you accidently or deliberately break your pimples and prevent scars from forming. Due to its cicatrisant properties, geranium oil can be used therapeutically to speed up the healing of wounds, which may have formed due to a pimple breakout or due to any other infection on your face. Also, daily application can fade scars and spots and make them vanish with time. Moreover, the oil improves blood circulation below the skin surface and helps promote the uniform distribution of melanin.

Rx: For best effects, you need to directly apply a drop or two of geranium oil on your skin and massage with clean hands.

Treats acne

One of the major causes of acne is bacteria. When the bacteria living on your skin gets trapped in your pores, it mixes with sebum (oil produced by your skin) and causes pimples, blackheads and whiteheads. Geranium oil, with its anti-bacterial and antiseptic properties, can prevent the bacteria from entering your pores and causing the breakouts. You have to apply the oil topically. This essential oil can also prevent breakouts by regulating your skin’s sebum production. It is believed that applying geranium oil to your face can trick your skin into thinking that it has produced enough sebum. Additionally, geranium oil may help regulate imbalanced hormones, another factor responsible for acne flare-ups.

Rx: All you need to do is simply dilute 5 drops of geranium essential oil in 1 tablespoon of coconut carrier oil. Then, gently massage this mixture onto the affected area twice daily. Keep applying this mixture till you get the desired result. Apart from this, you can add 2 drops of geranium essential oil to your regular facial cleanser. You can also add it to your body wash for a refreshing bath.

Smoothens your hair

Geranium is the perfect solution for both dry and oily hair. You can use it to balance the oil in your scalp and hair. Doing this can keep your hair strands vitalized and help them look healthy. This oil works on the sebaceous glands present on your scalp and regulates the secretion of sebum. As a result, you get smooth and silky tresses.

Rx: To use it for this purpose, mix 10 drops of geranium oil in a cup of water. Also add apple cider vinegar and put the mixture in a bottle. Shake the bottle vigorously. Now, the mixture is ready for use. Spray it onto your hair and allow it to soak in for 5 minutes, then rinse it out.

Cleans your skin

In today’s polluted environment, it is quite easy to have a face or skin clogged with dirt and pollution. This makes our skin look dull. To replenish and rejuvenate your skin, use geranium essential oil. It is a natural cleanser.

Rx: You can directly apply the oil on your face and clean your face. Or, you can add a few drops of this oil to your bathing water.