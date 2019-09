Also known as Foeniculum vulgare, fennel seeds are extremely useful. It helps you stay healthy and beautiful. From treating congestion to relieving asthma and managing diabetes, feel seeds do it all for you. It contains strong phytonutrients and antioxidants and are said to be good for pregnant women. It contains a compound called anethole. These seeds can mimic the oestrogen hormone and help in the secretion of milk. You can use fennel seed oil for fresh breath as it flushes out all the harmful bacteria in the mouth. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Here, we give you a list of reasons why you should fennel seed oil. Read on to know about them.

Tones your skin

Due to its antimicrobial properties, fennel seed oil is just perfect for your skin. Mixing fennel seeds with boiling water and then applying it on your face can tone your skin and make it look younger. After it cools down, you can apply fennel seed oil for moisturising your skin. It can improve your skin’s texture.

Treats dandruff

Fennel seed oil contains antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that help in treating dandruff. It has bug repellent qualities as well. It can help in cleaning your scalp. So, in case your shampoo is not giving you the required results, try this essential oil. For better results, you can add a few drops of this oil in your regular shampoo and apply on your scalp.

Relieves itchy skin

Dryness is one of the major reasons behind itchy scalp. In case you are also suffering from this condition and want to get rid of it, try this essential oil. To use fennel seed oil for this purpose, you just need to mix a few drops of this oil with regular white vinegar and water. Now, you can apply this mixture to your hair and massage for a few minutes. For better results, leave it overnight. Then, rinse your hair with cold water.

Prevents acne

Acne is a chronic skin disorder that causes pimples and spots on your face. If you are suffering from this condition, you just need to apply fennel seed oil on the affected area every night before sleeping. Its regular use can help you get rid of the stubborn acne. It actually works in this regard due to its anti-bacterial and antioxidant properties.

Helps in hair growth

Being jam-packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients like copper, iron, niacin, iron, etc., fennel seed oil can stimulate hair growth. This essential oil also contains vitamin C, which is responsible for donating electron to your body and especially the scalp. This is what prevents oxidative damage, which is a result of free radicals. Notably, oxidative damage results in hair fall and also causes rapid ageing. Use of fennel essential oil helps your skin counter this damage. You can use this oil as a mask. Apply it in your hair at night and cover your head with something. Wash your hair in the morning. Regular use can also stimulate hair growth.