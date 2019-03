Read this in Hindi.

If you have acne, blackhead or patches of dry skin on your face coriander can help get rid of them sans the side effects of chemical creams.

How does it help

This mix has coriander juice and turmeric– both of which have potent anti-bacterial properties that help kill bacteria that cause a pimple. Apart from that coriander has 86.3% moisture that helps rehydrate your skin and beat dry patches. Rich in antioxidants and other vitamins, both coriander and turmeric help cleanse your skin and make it glow. You may also like to read about these home remedies for acne.

What you’ll need

Two tablespoons of coriander seeds

Wild turmeric powder

One glass of water

Method

Take two spoons of coriander seeds and boil them in water till it changes colour. Once it is done, allow the water to cool and strain it out.

Now add a pinch of turmeric to it to make a runny liquid. Make sure you do not add too much turmeric as it can give your skin a yellowish tinge.

How to use

Once the water has cooled enough to apply on your face, take a little and apply it on your face, especially where you have the blemish.

Leave it on for one night and wash it off the next morning.

Doing this for three to four nights in a row will help clear up your skin and get rid of acne, blackheads and patches of dry skin.

Image source: Shutterstock