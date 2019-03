You must have heard your friends raving about the newest product in their beauty cabinet, calendula. If you are wondering how it works, let us tell you that the plant is used to remove dirt and grime, hydrate the skin and reduce skin irritation. Cosmetologist Nandita Das lists out the various uses of the plant.

Fighting grease: You can use calendula oil as a toner. Just put a few drops of calendula oil on a cotton ball and apply it on gently on your skin. Just make sure that you use the oil once you have cleaned your face.

Soothe a sunburn: It’s true that there will be no scope for sunburn if you use a sunscreen with a good SPF but we all tend to miss out on the spot sometimes. For those rare occasions when you end up getting a sunburn, applying calendula can provide some relief to a sunburn pain.

Prevent razor burn: Calendula has anti-inflammatory properties that can prevent the bumps especially when you shave your bikini line. It will also help heal the burn if you have already got one. So if you run out of aloe vera, try using calendula instead.

Get radiant skin: Applying calendula oil can boost the blood flow to your skin and make your skin look incredibly bright. Here are 5 ways you can use with hazel to get a perfect skin.

Treat dry skin: Calendula can also help relieve dryness by helping the moisture lock into your skin. So it can come to your rescue especially in winters.

Remove makeup: Witch hazel is darn effective in helping you take off your makeup. Applying, it also helps in removing the dirt and grease from your skin.

Calm Poison Ivy: Applying some witch hazel also helps in reducing the swelling and itching caused by the irritating plant. Here are 10 healthy Ayurvedic herbs you should grow at home.

So if you haven’t tried using the plant yet, try it now and let us know in comments how it worked for you.