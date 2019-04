When it comes to dealing with hair fall, we are always ready to try the natural remedies. Rather than investing in high-end products, using kitchen remedies is what most people believe works better. But not every natural remedy works! Luke Coutinho, Holistic Nutritionist and Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine expert, Mumbai, went live on Facebook to discuss hair fall. So to help you out to treat hair loss in a natural way here is a simple home remedy that the expert has recommended for you. Here are 6 treatments for hair loss or alopecia that DON’T work!

One of the best solutions that people in the middle east use for hair fall is a combination of olive oil, cinnamon powder and honey. This natural remedy not only helps prevent hair loss but also aids in improving your hair growth and making your hair strong. You can mix all the three ingredients in equal quantities and rub on the scalp. You can massage the scalp gently for 5 minutes and let it rest for at least 3 – 4 hours. This helps the scalp to absorb the nutrients from the oil. Wash it with lukewarm water using a herbal shampoo. Repeat it for 3- 4 times a week for 3 months to arrest hair fall. Here are hair fall treatment at home — 7 remedies that work!

According to Luke, you may have the best conditioner in the world but remember that every conditioner unless truly organic and chemical free has a lot of chemicals that destroy minerals. Mineral deficiency is one of the key reason for hair loss. There is no doubt that coconut oil, almond oil or olive oil are one of the most effective natural hair tonics that work like magic to control hair fall. When you apply these oils on the scalp and massage it for few minutes, it absorbs minerals that aid in regenerating deal cells. You may also like to read hair loss mega guide – causes, treatments, medications, home remedies and more.

Image Source: Shutterstock