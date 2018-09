We all desire for a healthy, soft and nourished hair. And for that our scalp and hair need proper care and nutrition. At times our hair loses its shine and lustre, it happens when we miss something in our hair care routine. The reasons could be anything like poor lifestyle, dust, stress, improper diet, lack of nutrition, etc. However, the reasons could vary. So, the simple solution for all these problems is a protein boost, this will bring back the lustre and shine to the hair in no time.

Protein is important for our body as well as for our hair. The protein hair treatment makes your hair strong and long. And it provides the necessary boost to our hair. Although many salons offer protein hair treatment, they are very expensive. But now with some amazing protein-enriched hair masks, you can also give your hair a protein boost at home as well. Homemade hair masks will restore the hair moisture and shine easily. Here, we have mentioned a few easy and quick protein-enriched hair mask recipes that will give you shiny and healthy hair.

Banana, honey, & coconut oil hair mask

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas

2 tablespoons of raw honey

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

How to do: Take a bowl, add bananas and mash them well. Next, add raw honey to the mashed bananas and blend properly. Add coconut oil and mix well until it forms a creamy paste. Let the mixture rest for a few minutes. Then make sections of your hair and start applying the mask from roots to tips. Apply the mask to your scalp too. Cover your head with a shower cap and let the mask work on your scalp and hair for about half an hour. After that wash your hair thoroughly with a mild shampoo and a conditioner. Allow your hair to dry. Do not use a blow dryer. For desired results use this mask twice a week.

This hair mask is rich in natural oils, potassium, and vitamins. This hair mask will also protect the natural elasticity of your hair and prevents hair breakage and split ends.

Egg & yoghurt hair mask

Ingredients:

1 beaten egg

6 tablespoons of yoghurt

How to do: Take a bowl, add some beaten egg and mix it with yoghurt. Blend both the ingredients properly to form a smooth paste. For a few minutes allow it to rest. Divide your hair into two sections. Then apply the mixture on your scalp and hair, from root to the tips. Leave it on for 30 minutes, then wash it off using your regular shampoo and conditioner. Apply this mask twice a week for better results. This mask provides ultimate nourishment and softness to your hair. It also helps to cleanse your scalp and remove dead skin cells.