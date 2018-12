A sensation that arises from the irritation of the skin or nerve cells, is known as an itch. It is also known as pruritus. The causes of itchy skin due to older age, pregnancy, dry skin, skin irritation, rashes, reaction to chemicals and so on. The symptoms of itchy skin can be redness, bumps, dry and scaly skin and blisters. Thus, you can try these natural hacks to deal with it.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is loaded with enzymes that can help you to restore the pH balance of your skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties which tend to reduce the itchy symptoms and the antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar can help you to fight infections. You can add apple cider vinegar to your bath water and soak in it. You will feel better.

You can opt for coconut oil

Coconut oil carries medium-chain fatty acids which have antihistamine and anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to soothe your itchy skin. The oil can also moisturize and help you to deal with dry skin. You can apply coconut oil after taking that amazing shower.

You can opt for baking soda

Baking soda is considered one of the effective remedies to tackle dry skin. The fantastic baking soda is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to deal with inflammation and get rid of itchiness. You will be able to soothe your skin due to the alkaline nature of the baking soda. You can add that baking soda to your bath water and bid adieu to itch.

You can opt for neem

If you wish to get rid of your itchy skin then you should bank on neem. The super neem carries antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to say goodbye to your itchiness. You can add neem leaves to your water and take a bath.

You can opt for sesame oil

Sesame oil is abundant in antioxidants and can be good for your skin. It has inflammation-reducing properties which are beneficial in soothing the redness and itchiness of your skin. You can massage that mighty sesame oil on to the affected areas.

You can opt for lemon

Lemons are jam-packed with citric and acetic acids, which are known to have been loaded with anti-inflammatory, anti-irritant, and astringent properties, which can help you to deal with itching. You can dilute the lemon juice with water and apply it on the affected areas.